    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.02.2018)

    Brent crude oil now makes $ 66,3/barrel
      Last price Compared to previous day's price  Compared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 66,3 -0,09 0,57
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 62,67 -0,1 2,25
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 329,3 -3,4 20
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones 24 962,48 164,7 243,26
    S&P 500 2 703,96 2,63 30,35
    Nasdaq 7 210,09 -8,14 306,7
    Nikkei 21 846 109,56 -918,94
    Dax 12 461,91 -8,58 -455,73
    FTSE 100 7 252,39 -29,18 -435,38
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 309,23 7,06 -3,33
    Shanghai Composite 3 264,15 -4,56 -43,17
    BIST 100 116 840,94 524,96 1 507,94
    RTS 1 301,01 9,82 146,58
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1,2301 -0,0029 0,0296
    USD/GBP 1,3945 -0,0009 0,0432
    JPY/USD 106,97 0,45 -5,72
    RUB/USD 56,5174 -0,2321 -1,1715
    TRY/USD 3,7878 0,0054 -1,0004
    CNY/USD 6,3415 -0,0071 -0,1653
