-
Home
-
Economy
-
Finance
-
Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.02.2018)
|
|Last price
|
Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66,3
|-0,09
|0,57
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|62,67
|-0,1
|2,25
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 329,3
|-3,4
|20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 962,48
|164,7
|243,26
|S&P 500
|2 703,96
|2,63
|30,35
|Nasdaq
|7 210,09
|-8,14
|306,7
|Nikkei
|21 846
|109,56
|-918,94
|Dax
|12 461,91
|-8,58
|-455,73
|FTSE 100
|7 252,39
|-29,18
|-435,38
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 309,23
|7,06
|-3,33
|Shanghai Composite
|3 264,15
|-4,56
|-43,17
|BIST 100
|116 840,94
|524,96
|1 507,94
|RTS
|1 301,01
|9,82
|146,58
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,2301
|-0,0029
|0,0296
|USD/GBP
|1,3945
|-0,0009
|0,0432
|JPY/USD
|106,97
|0,45
|-5,72
|RUB/USD
|56,5174
|-0,2321
|-1,1715
|TRY/USD
|3,7878
|0,0054
|-1,0004
|CNY/USD
|6,3415
|-0,0071
|-0,1653
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook