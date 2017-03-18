 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.03.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,76 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,760,02-5,06
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,780,03-4,94
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 228,91,878,9

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 914,62-19,931 152,02
    S&P 5002 378,25-3,13139,42
    Nasdaq59010,24517,89
    Nikkei19 521,59-8,2407,22
    Dax12 095,2412,06614,18
    FTSE 1007 424,969,01282,13
    CAC 40 INDEX5 029,2415,86166,93
    Shanghai Composite3 237,45-31,485133,81
    Bist 10090 491,39223,0712352,73
    RTS1 111,8915,6-40,44

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0738-0,00280,0222
    USD/GBP1,23960,00360,0058
    JPY/USD112,7-0,61-6,59
    RUB/USD57,1817-0,6264-4,0913
    TRY/USD3,63650,01120,1088
    CNY/USD6,90340,0054-0,0416
