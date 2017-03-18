Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.03.2017)

18 March, 2017 10:22

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,76 0,02 -5,06 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,78 0,03 -4,94 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 228,9 1,8 78,9 Indices Dow-Jones 20 914,62 -19,93 1 152,02 S&P 500 2 378,25 -3,13 139,42 Nasdaq 5901 0,24 517,89 Nikkei 19 521,59 -8,2 407,22 Dax 12 095,24 12,06 614,18 FTSE 100 7 424,96 9,01 282,13 CAC 40 INDEX 5 029,24 15,86 166,93 Shanghai Composite 3 237,45 -31,485 133,81 Bist 100 90 491,39 223,07 12352,73 RTS 1 111,89 15,6 -40,44 Currency USD/EUR 1,0738 -0,0028 0,0222 USD/GBP 1,2396 0,0036 0,0058 JPY/USD 112,7 -0,61 -6,59 RUB/USD 57,1817 -0,6264 -4,0913 TRY/USD 3,6365 0,0112 0,1088 CNY/USD 6,9034 0,0054 -0,0416