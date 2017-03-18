Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.03.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/62efbee1f6733ebad86f99b1e3a7437a/fa20fd83-c7d2-4659-8a5b-06ed57dc1d7e_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,76
|0,02
|-5,06
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,78
|0,03
|-4,94
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 228,9
|1,8
|78,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 914,62
|-19,93
|1 152,02
|S&P 500
|2 378,25
|-3,13
|139,42
|Nasdaq
|5901
|0,24
|517,89
|Nikkei
|19 521,59
|-8,2
|407,22
|Dax
|12 095,24
|12,06
|614,18
|FTSE 100
|7 424,96
|9,01
|282,13
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 029,24
|15,86
|166,93
|Shanghai Composite
|3 237,45
|-31,485
|133,81
|Bist 100
|90 491,39
|223,07
|12352,73
|RTS
|1 111,89
|15,6
|-40,44
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0738
|-0,0028
|0,0222
|USD/GBP
|1,2396
|0,0036
|0,0058
|JPY/USD
|112,7
|-0,61
|-6,59
|RUB/USD
|57,1817
|-0,6264
|-4,0913
|TRY/USD
|3,6365
|0,0112
|0,1088
|CNY/USD
|6,9034
|0,0054
|-0,0416
