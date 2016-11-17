Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.11.2016)

17 November, 2016 09:26

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,63 -0,32 9,59 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,57 -0,24 8,29 Gold (USD/ounce) 1223,9 -0,6 -209,2 Indices Dow-Jones 18868,14 -54,92 1443,11 S&P 500 2176,94 -3,45 133 Nasdaq 5294,59 18,97 287,18 Nikkei 17836,92 -28,69 -1196,79 Dax 10663,87 -71,27 -79,14 FTSE 100 6749,72 -43,02 507,4 CAC 40 INDEX 4501,14 -35,39 -135,92 Shanghai Composite 3205,057 -1,929 -334,123 Bist 100 75150,56 731,46 3423,57 RTS 989,68 9,21 232,64 Currency USD/EUR 1,0691 -0,0031 -0,0165 USD/GBP 1,2443 -0,0014 -0,2303 JPY/USD 109,08 -0,12 -11,47 RUB/USD 64,7469 0,387 -7,774 TRY/USD 3,324 0,0335 0,4026 CNY/USD 6,8804 0,0214 0,3867