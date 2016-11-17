Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.11.2016)

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,63
|-0,32
|9,59
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|45,57
|-0,24
|8,29
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1223,9
|-0,6
|-209,2
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18868,14
|-54,92
|1443,11
|S&P 500
|2176,94
|-3,45
|133
|Nasdaq
|5294,59
|18,97
|287,18
|Nikkei
|17836,92
|-28,69
|-1196,79
|Dax
|10663,87
|-71,27
|-79,14
|FTSE 100
|6749,72
|-43,02
|507,4
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4501,14
|-35,39
|-135,92
|Shanghai Composite
|3205,057
|-1,929
|-334,123
|Bist 100
|75150,56
|731,46
|3423,57
|RTS
|989,68
|9,21
|232,64
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0691
|-0,0031
|-0,0165
|USD/GBP
|1,2443
|-0,0014
|-0,2303
|JPY/USD
|109,08
|-0,12
|-11,47
|RUB/USD
|64,7469
|0,387
|-7,774
|TRY/USD
|3,324
|0,0335
|0,4026
|CNY/USD
|6,8804
|0,0214
|0,3867
Nərmin Rəhimova
