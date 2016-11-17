 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,63 USD/barrel

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,63-0,329,59
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)45,57-0,248,29
    Gold (USD/ounce)1223,9-0,6-209,2
    Indices  
    Dow-Jones18868,14-54,921443,11
    S&P 5002176,94-3,45133
    Nasdaq5294,5918,97287,18
    Nikkei17836,92-28,69-1196,79
    Dax10663,87-71,27-79,14
    FTSE 1006749,72-43,02507,4
    CAC 40 INDEX4501,14-35,39-135,92
    Shanghai Composite3205,057-1,929-334,123
    Bist 10075150,56731,463423,57
    RTS989,689,21232,64

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,0691-0,0031-0,0165
    USD/GBP1,2443-0,0014-0,2303
    JPY/USD109,08-0,12-11,47
    RUB/USD64,74690,387-7,774
    TRY/USD3,3240,03350,4026
    CNY/USD6,88040,02140,3867
