    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,86 USD/barrel

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,860,41-0,96
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,370-1,35
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 206,810,656,8

    Indices 

    Dow-Jones19 885,730123,13
    S&P 5002 274,64035,81
    Nasdaq5 574,120191,01
    Nikkei18 913,57-373,71-200,8
    Dax11 554,71-74,4773,65
    FTSE 1007 327,13-10,68184,3
    CAC 40 INDEX4 882,18-40,3119,87
    Shanghai Composite3 103,428-9,336-0,212
    Bist 10081 524,32-8,663 385,66
    RTS1 158,19-0,575,86
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,0601-0,0042-0,9915
    USD/GBP1,2047-0,0135-0,0291
    JPY/USD114,2-0,29-5,09
    RUB/USD59,87780,2996-1,3952
    TRY/USD3,80410,08080,2764
    CNY/USD6,90080,0003-0,0442

    Notably, on January 16 stock markets in the United States were closed on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday 

