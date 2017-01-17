Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.01.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/b949f7aa7dba3aaec12b6bce08b7de5f/bcb18f13-54cc-479b-ada4-ea008f0657d8_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,86
|0,41
|-0,96
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,37
|0
|-1,35
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 206,8
|10,6
|56,8
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 885,73
|0
|123,13
|S&P 500
|2 274,64
|0
|35,81
|Nasdaq
|5 574,12
|0
|191,01
|Nikkei
|18 913,57
|-373,71
|-200,8
|Dax
|11 554,71
|-74,47
|73,65
|FTSE 100
|7 327,13
|-10,68
|184,3
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 882,18
|-40,31
|19,87
|Shanghai Composite
|3 103,428
|-9,336
|-0,212
|Bist 100
|81 524,32
|-8,66
|3 385,66
|RTS
|1 158,19
|-0,57
|5,86
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0601
|-0,0042
|-0,9915
|USD/GBP
|1,2047
|-0,0135
|-0,0291
|JPY/USD
|114,2
|-0,29
|-5,09
|RUB/USD
|59,8778
|0,2996
|-1,3952
|TRY/USD
|3,8041
|0,0808
|0,2764
|CNY/USD
|6,9008
|0,0003
|-0,0442
Notably, on January 16 stock markets in the United States were closed on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday
Tural İbadlıNews Author