Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.01.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,86 USD/barrel

17 January, 2017 10:05

https://report.az/storage/news/b949f7aa7dba3aaec12b6bce08b7de5f/bcb18f13-54cc-479b-ada4-ea008f0657d8_292.jpg Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price

Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,86 0,41 -0,96 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,37 0 -1,35 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 206,8 10,6 56,8 Indices Dow-Jones 19 885,73 0 123,13 S&P 500 2 274,64 0 35,81 Nasdaq 5 574,12 0 191,01 Nikkei 18 913,57 -373,71 -200,8 Dax 11 554,71 -74,47 73,65 FTSE 100 7 327,13 -10,68 184,3 CAC 40 INDEX 4 882,18 -40,31 19,87 Shanghai Composite 3 103,428 -9,336 -0,212 Bist 100 81 524,32 -8,66 3 385,66 RTS 1 158,19 -0,57 5,86 Currency USD/EUR 1,0601 -0,0042 -0,9915 USD/GBP 1,2047 -0,0135 -0,0291 JPY/USD 114,2 -0,29 -5,09 RUB/USD 59,8778 0,2996 -1,3952 TRY/USD 3,8041 0,0808 0,2764 CNY/USD 6,9008 0,0003 -0,0442 Notably, on January 16 stock markets in the United States were closed on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday