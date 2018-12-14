Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.12.2018)

14 December, 2018 09:44

Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.45 1.3 - 5.42 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.58 1.43 - 7.84 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 247.4 - 2.6 - 61.9 Indices Dow-Jones 24 597.38 70.11 - 121.84 S&P 500 2 650.54 - 0.53 - 23.07 Nasdaq 7 070.34 - 27.97 166.95 Nikkei 21 402.13 - 426.39 - 1 362.81 Dax 10 924.7 - 4.73 - 1 992.94 FTSE 100 6 877.5 - 2.69 - 810.27 CAC 40 INDEX 4 896.92 - 12.53 - 415.64 Shanghai Composite 2 634.05 31.9 - 673.12 Bist 100 91 386.52 1 335.42 - 23 946.48 RTS 1 129.35 1.9 - 25.08 Currency USD/EUR 1.1361 - 0.0008 - 0.0644 USD/GBP 1.2643 0.0014 - 0.087 JPY/USD 113.63 0.34 0.94 RUB/USD 66.22 - 0.2252 8.5311 TRY/USD 5.3401 - 0.0053 1.5419 CNY/USD 6.8816 0.0016 0.3748