Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.12.2018)

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.45
|1.3
|- 5.42
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.58
|1.43
|- 7.84
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 247.4
|- 2.6
|- 61.9
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 597.38
|70.11
|- 121.84
|S&P 500
|2 650.54
|- 0.53
|- 23.07
|Nasdaq
|7 070.34
|- 27.97
|166.95
|Nikkei
|21 402.13
|- 426.39
|- 1 362.81
|Dax
|10 924.7
|- 4.73
|- 1 992.94
|FTSE 100
|6 877.5
|- 2.69
|- 810.27
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 896.92
|- 12.53
|- 415.64
|Shanghai Composite
|2 634.05
|31.9
|- 673.12
|Bist 100
|91 386.52
|1 335.42
|- 23 946.48
|RTS
|1 129.35
|1.9
|- 25.08
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1361
|- 0.0008
|- 0.0644
|USD/GBP
|1.2643
|0.0014
|- 0.087
|JPY/USD
|113.63
|0.34
|0.94
|RUB/USD
|66.22
|- 0.2252
|8.5311
|TRY/USD
|5.3401
|- 0.0053
|1.5419
|CNY/USD
|6.8816
|0.0016
|0.3748
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author