Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2016)

12 November, 2016 10:17

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Brent oil (USD/barrel) 44,56 -1,28 7,52 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 43,13 -1,53 5,85 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 227,15 -39,25 -205,95 Indices Dow-Jones 18 847,66 39,78 1 422,63 S&P 500 2 164,45 -3,03 120,51 Nasdaq 5 237,11 28,32 229,7 Nikkei 17 374,79 30,37 -1 658,92 Dax 10 667,95 37,83 -75,06 FTSE 100 6 730,43 -97,55 488,11 CAC 40 INDEX 4 489,27 -41,68 -147,79 Shanghai Composite 3 196,04 24,76 -343,14 Bist 100 75174,17 1186,19 3447,18 RTS 970,15 23,69 213,11 Currency USD/EUR 1,0854 -0,0042 -0,0002 USD/GBP 1,2593 0,0044 -0,2153 JPY/USD 106,68 0,15 -13,87 RUB/USD 65,7592 0,2666 -6,7617 TRY/USD 3,2488 -0,0019 0,3274 CNY/USD 6,8152 0,0136 0,3215