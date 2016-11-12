 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 44,56 USD/barrel

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ 

    CommodityLast priceCompared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)44,56-1,287,52
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)43,13-1,535,85
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 227,15-39,25-205,95
    Indices
    Dow-Jones18 847,6639,781 422,63
    S&P 5002 164,45-3,03120,51
    Nasdaq5 237,1128,32229,7
    Nikkei17 374,7930,37-1 658,92
    Dax10 667,9537,83-75,06
    FTSE 1006 730,43-97,55488,11
    CAC 40 INDEX4 489,27-41,68-147,79
    Shanghai Composite3 196,0424,76-343,14
    Bist 10075174,171186,193447,18
    RTS970,1523,69213,11
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,0854-0,0042-0,0002
    USD/GBP1,25930,0044-0,2153
    JPY/USD106,680,15-13,87
    RUB/USD65,75920,2666-6,7617
    TRY/USD3,2488-0,00190,3274
    CNY/USD6,81520,01360,3215
