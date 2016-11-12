Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.11.2016)

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|44,56
|-1,28
|7,52
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|43,13
|-1,53
|5,85
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 227,15
|-39,25
|-205,95
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 847,66
|39,78
|1 422,63
|S&P 500
|2 164,45
|-3,03
|120,51
|Nasdaq
|5 237,11
|28,32
|229,7
|Nikkei
|17 374,79
|30,37
|-1 658,92
|Dax
|10 667,95
|37,83
|-75,06
|FTSE 100
|6 730,43
|-97,55
|488,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 489,27
|-41,68
|-147,79
|Shanghai Composite
|3 196,04
|24,76
|-343,14
|Bist 100
|75174,17
|1186,19
|3447,18
|RTS
|970,15
|23,69
|213,11
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0854
|-0,0042
|-0,0002
|USD/GBP
|1,2593
|0,0044
|-0,2153
|JPY/USD
|106,68
|0,15
|-13,87
|RUB/USD
|65,7592
|0,2666
|-6,7617
|TRY/USD
|3,2488
|-0,0019
|0,3274
|CNY/USD
|6,8152
|0,0136
|0,3215
