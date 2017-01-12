Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.01.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,1 USD per barrel

12 January, 2017 09:52

https://report.az/storage/news/3c4855372da6ec0e183ecaccfffe6c2c/139e63f0-13b6-4bff-9827-2de9162f316e_292.jpg Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,1 1,46 -1,72 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,25 1,43 -1,47 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 196,6 11,1 46,6 Indices Dow-Jones 19 954,28 68,75 191,68 S&P 500 2 275,32 6,42 36,49 Nasdaq 5 563,65 11,83 180,54 Nikkei 19 364,67 63,23 250,3 Dax 11 646,17 62,87 165,11 FTSE 100 7 290,49 15,02 147,66 CAC 40 INDEX 4 888,71 0,48 26,4 Shanghai Composite 3 136,75 -24,92 33,11 Bist 100 77 666,58 272,89 -472,08 RTS 1 155,5 -19,51 3,17 Currency USD/EUR 1,0582 0,0028 -0,9934 USD/GBP 1,2213 0,0036 -0,0125 JPY/USD 115,41 -0,36 -3,88 RUB/USD 59,7703 -0,3857 -1,5027 TRY/USD 3,8646 0,0749 0,3369 CNY/USD 6,9377 0,0162 -0,0073