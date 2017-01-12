Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.01.2017)

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,1
|1,46
|-1,72
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,25
|1,43
|-1,47
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 196,6
|11,1
|46,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 954,28
|68,75
|191,68
|S&P 500
|2 275,32
|6,42
|36,49
|Nasdaq
|5 563,65
|11,83
|180,54
|Nikkei
|19 364,67
|63,23
|250,3
|Dax
|11 646,17
|62,87
|165,11
|FTSE 100
|7 290,49
|15,02
|147,66
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 888,71
|0,48
|26,4
|Shanghai Composite
|3 136,75
|-24,92
|33,11
|Bist 100
|77 666,58
|272,89
|-472,08
|RTS
|1 155,5
|-19,51
|3,17
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0582
|0,0028
|-0,9934
|USD/GBP
|1,2213
|0,0036
|-0,0125
|JPY/USD
|115,41
|-0,36
|-3,88
|RUB/USD
|59,7703
|-0,3857
|-1,5027
|TRY/USD
|3,8646
|0,0749
|0,3369
|CNY/USD
|6,9377
|0,0162
|-0,0073
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook