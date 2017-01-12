 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,1 USD per barrel

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,11,46-1,72
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,251,43-1,47
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 196,611,146,6

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones19 954,2868,75191,68
    S&P 5002 275,326,4236,49
    Nasdaq5 563,6511,83180,54
    Nikkei19 364,6763,23250,3
    Dax11 646,1762,87165,11
    FTSE 1007 290,4915,02147,66
    CAC 40 INDEX4 888,710,4826,4
    Shanghai Composite3 136,75-24,9233,11
    Bist 10077 666,58272,89-472,08
    RTS1 155,5-19,513,17

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,05820,0028-0,9934
    USD/GBP1,22130,0036-0,0125
    JPY/USD115,41-0,36-3,88
    RUB/USD59,7703-0,3857-1,5027
    TRY/USD3,86460,07490,3369
    CNY/USD6,93770,0162-0,0073
