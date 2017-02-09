 Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.02.2017)

Brent crude now makes 55,12 USD/ barrel

 Last pricesCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

Commodity

   
Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,120,07-1,7
WTI oil (USDr/barrel)52,340,17-1,38
Gold (USD/ounce)1 239,53,489,5

Indices

   
Dow-Jones20 054,34-35,95291,74
S&P 5002 294,671,5955,84
Nasdaq5 682,458,23299,34
Nikkei19 007,649,19-106,77
Dax11 543,38-6,0662,32
FTSE 1007 188,822,645,99
CAC 40 INDEX4 766,612,13-95,71
Shanghai Composite3 166,9813,89263,34
Bist 10088 249,08772,3510 110,42
RTS1 164,65-14,5612,32

Currency

   
USD/EUR1,06890,0006-0,9827
USD/GBP1,25410,00320,0203
JPY/USD111,93-0,46-7,36
RUB/USD59,1776-0,3094-2,0954
TRY/USD3,719-0,02650,1913
CNY/USD6,8638-0,0215-0,0812
