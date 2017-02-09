Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.02.2017)

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last prices
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,12
|0,07
|-1,7
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|52,34
|0,17
|-1,38
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 239,5
|3,4
|89,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 054,34
|-35,95
|291,74
|S&P 500
|2 294,67
|1,59
|55,84
|Nasdaq
|5 682,45
|8,23
|299,34
|Nikkei
|19 007,6
|49,19
|-106,77
|Dax
|11 543,38
|-6,06
|62,32
|FTSE 100
|7 188,82
|2,6
|45,99
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 766,6
|12,13
|-95,71
|Shanghai Composite
|3 166,98
|13,892
|63,34
|Bist 100
|88 249,08
|772,35
|10 110,42
|RTS
|1 164,65
|-14,56
|12,32
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0689
|0,0006
|-0,9827
|USD/GBP
|1,2541
|0,0032
|0,0203
|JPY/USD
|111,93
|-0,46
|-7,36
|RUB/USD
|59,1776
|-0,3094
|-2,0954
|TRY/USD
|3,719
|-0,0265
|0,1913
|CNY/USD
|6,8638
|-0,0215
|-0,0812
