Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.02.2017)

Brent crude now makes 55,12 USD/ barrel

9 February, 2017 09:55

https://report.az/storage/news/5213b256012075262a8494f84d2c33f5/daddcb23-6d43-4227-bdf1-cec4740f5c9e_292.jpg Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last prices Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,12 0,07 -1,7 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 52,34 0,17 -1,38 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 239,5 3,4 89,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20 054,34 -35,95 291,74 S&P 500 2 294,67 1,59 55,84 Nasdaq 5 682,45 8,23 299,34 Nikkei 19 007,6 49,19 -106,77 Dax 11 543,38 -6,06 62,32 FTSE 100 7 188,82 2,6 45,99 CAC 40 INDEX 4 766,6 12,13 -95,71 Shanghai Composite 3 166,98 13,892 63,34 Bist 100 88 249,08 772,35 10 110,42 RTS 1 164,65 -14,56 12,32 Currency USD/EUR 1,0689 0,0006 -0,9827 USD/GBP 1,2541 0,0032 0,0203 JPY/USD 111,93 -0,46 -7,36 RUB/USD 59,1776 -0,3094 -2,0954 TRY/USD 3,719 -0,0265 0,1913 CNY/USD 6,8638 -0,0215 -0,0812