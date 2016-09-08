Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.09.2016)

Brent oil - 47,98 USD/barrel

8 September, 2016 09:24

https://report.az/storage/news/03f379da4c92d52ac09cc71caad37a06/421b56d6-fffc-4b62-b927-7ccf51da209a_292.jpg Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to

previous day's price Compared to

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (dollar/barrel) 47,98 0,72 10,94 Oil WTI (dollar/barrel) 45,5 0,67 8,22 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1349,2 -4,8 -83,9 Indices Dow-Jones 18526,14 -11,98 1101,11 S&P 500 2186,16 -0,32 142,22 Nasdaq 5283,93 8,02 276,52 Nikkei 17012,44 -69,54 -2021,27 Dax 10752,98 65,84 9,97 FTSE 100 6846,58 20,53 604,26 CAC 40 INDEX 4557,66 27,7 -79,4 Shanghai Composite 3091,93 1,22 -447,25 Bist 100 77643,18 -351,61 5916,19 RTS 1005,77 10,42 248,73 Currency USD/EUR 1,1239 -0,0016 0,0383 USD/GBP 1,3341 -0,0099 -0,1405 JPY/USD 101,74 -0,28 -18,81 RUB/USD 64,203 -0,3373 -8,3179 TRY/USD 2,9363 0,0138 0,0149 CNY/USD 6,6625 -0,0075 0,1688