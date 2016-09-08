Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.09.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/03f379da4c92d52ac09cc71caad37a06/421b56d6-fffc-4b62-b927-7ccf51da209a_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to
previous day's price
|Compared to
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)
|47,98
|0,72
|10,94
|Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)
|45,5
|0,67
|8,22
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1349,2
|-4,8
|-83,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18526,14
|-11,98
|1101,11
|S&P 500
|2186,16
|-0,32
|142,22
|Nasdaq
|5283,93
|8,02
|276,52
|Nikkei
|17012,44
|-69,54
|-2021,27
|Dax
|10752,98
|65,84
|9,97
|FTSE 100
|6846,58
|20,53
|604,26
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4557,66
|27,7
|-79,4
|Shanghai Composite
|3091,93
|1,22
|-447,25
|Bist 100
|77643,18
|-351,61
|5916,19
|RTS
|1005,77
|10,42
|248,73
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1239
|-0,0016
|0,0383
|USD/GBP
|1,3341
|-0,0099
|-0,1405
|JPY/USD
|101,74
|-0,28
|-18,81
|RUB/USD
|64,203
|-0,3373
|-8,3179
|TRY/USD
|2,9363
|0,0138
|0,0149
|CNY/USD
|6,6625
|-0,0075
|0,1688
