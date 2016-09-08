 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,98 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to
    previous day's price    		Compared to
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)47,980,7210,94
    Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)45,50,678,22
    Gold (dollar/ounce)1349,2-4,8-83,9

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18526,14-11,981101,11
    S&P 5002186,16-0,32142,22
    Nasdaq5283,938,02276,52
    Nikkei17012,44-69,54-2021,27
    Dax10752,9865,849,97
    FTSE 1006846,5820,53604,26
    CAC 40 INDEX4557,6627,7-79,4
    Shanghai Composite3091,931,22-447,25
    Bist 10077643,18-351,615916,19
    RTS1005,7710,42248,73

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1239-0,00160,0383
    USD/GBP1,3341-0,0099-0,1405
    JPY/USD101,74-0,28-18,81
    RUB/USD64,203-0,3373-8,3179
    TRY/USD2,93630,01380,0149
    CNY/USD6,6625-0,00750,1688
