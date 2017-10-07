 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2017)

    Brent crude oil today makes $ 55,62/barrel

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ 

      Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		      
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 55,62 -1,38 -1,2
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 49,29 -1,5 -4,43
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1278,9 5,7 128,9

    Indices

    		      
    Dow-Jones 22773,67 -1,72 3011,07
    S&P 500 2549,33 -2,74 310,5
    Nasdaq 6590,18 4,82 1207,07
    Nikkei 20690,71 62,15 1576,34
    Dax 12955,94 -12,11 1474,88
    FTSE 100 7522,87 14,88 380,04
    CAC 40 INDEX 5359,9 -19,31 497,59
    Shanghai Composite 3348,94 0 245,3
    BIST 100 104137,48 -196,83 25998,82
    RTS 1134,3 -9,75 -18,03
    Currency      
    USD/EUR 1,173 0,0019 0,1214
    USD/GBP 1,3066 -0,0053 0,0728
    JPY/USD 112,65 -0,17 -6,64
    RUB/USD 58,1461 0,4171 -3,1269
    TRY/USD 3,6147 0,0301 0,087
    CNY/USD 6,6528 0 -0,2922
