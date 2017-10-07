Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/fc76800eb36178bc779c11b4de21fb7c/4ccae360-a941-468d-9888-18beca678b01_292.jpg
Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|
Compared to beginning of year
|
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|55,62
|-1,38
|-1,2
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|49,29
|-1,5
|-4,43
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1278,9
|5,7
|128,9
|
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|22773,67
|-1,72
|3011,07
|S&P 500
|2549,33
|-2,74
|310,5
|Nasdaq
|6590,18
|4,82
|1207,07
|Nikkei
|20690,71
|62,15
|1576,34
|Dax
|12955,94
|-12,11
|1474,88
|FTSE 100
|7522,87
|14,88
|380,04
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5359,9
|-19,31
|497,59
|Shanghai Composite
|3348,94
|0
|245,3
|BIST 100
|104137,48
|-196,83
|25998,82
|RTS
|1134,3
|-9,75
|-18,03
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,173
|0,0019
|0,1214
|USD/GBP
|1,3066
|-0,0053
|0,0728
|JPY/USD
|112,65
|-0,17
|-6,64
|RUB/USD
|58,1461
|0,4171
|-3,1269
|TRY/USD
|3,6147
|0,0301
|0,087
|CNY/USD
|6,6528
|0
|-0,2922
Tural İbadlıNews Author