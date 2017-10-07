Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.10.2017)

Brent crude oil today makes $ 55,62/barrel

7 October, 2017 09:50

Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 55,62 -1,38 -1,2 WTI (dollar/barrel) 49,29 -1,5 -4,43 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1278,9 5,7 128,9 Indices Dow-Jones 22773,67 -1,72 3011,07 S&P 500 2549,33 -2,74 310,5 Nasdaq 6590,18 4,82 1207,07 Nikkei 20690,71 62,15 1576,34 Dax 12955,94 -12,11 1474,88 FTSE 100 7522,87 14,88 380,04 CAC 40 INDEX 5359,9 -19,31 497,59 Shanghai Composite 3348,94 0 245,3 BIST 100 104137,48 -196,83 25998,82 RTS 1134,3 -9,75 -18,03 Currency USD/EUR 1,173 0,0019 0,1214 USD/GBP 1,3066 -0,0053 0,0728 JPY/USD 112,65 -0,17 -6,64 RUB/USD 58,1461 0,4171 -3,1269 TRY/USD 3,6147 0,0301 0,087 CNY/USD 6,6528 0 -0,2922