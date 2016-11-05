Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.11.2016)

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|45,5800
|-0,7700
|8,5400
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,0700
|-0,5900
|6,7900
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1305,0600
|1,7600
|-128,0400
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17888,28
|-42,3900
|463,2500
|S&P 500
|2085,18
|-3,4800
|41,2400
|Nasdaq
|5046,37
|-12,0400
|38,9600
|Nikkei
|16905,36
|75,8800
|-2128,3500
|Dax
|10259,13
|-66,7500
|-483,8800
|FTSE 100
|6693,26
|-97,2500
|450,9400
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4377,46
|-34,2200
|-259,6000
|Shanghai Composite
|3125,32
|-3,6160
|-413,8600
|Bist 100
|74267,17
|-2414,2000
|2540,1800
|RTS
|973,09
|1,8900
|216,0500
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1141
|0,0036
|0,0285
|USD/GBP
|1,2517
|0,0056
|-0,2229
|JPY/USD
|103,1200
|0,1400
|-17,4300
|RUB/USD
|64,4800
|0,8665
|-8,0409
|TRY/USD
|3,1569
|0,0468
|0,2355
|CNY/USD
|6,7563
|-0,0087
|0,2626
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
Share in Facebook