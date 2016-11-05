 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 45,5800 USD/barrel

     Last price Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)45,5800-0,77008,5400
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,0700-0,59006,7900
    Gold (USD/ounce)1305,06001,7600-128,0400

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones17888,28-42,3900463,2500
    S&P 5002085,18-3,480041,2400
    Nasdaq5046,37-12,040038,9600
    Nikkei16905,3675,8800-2128,3500
    Dax10259,13-66,7500-483,8800
    FTSE 1006693,26-97,2500450,9400
    CAC 40 INDEX4377,46-34,2200-259,6000
    Shanghai Composite3125,32-3,6160-413,8600
    Bist 10074267,17-2414,20002540,1800
    RTS973,091,8900216,0500

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,11410,00360,0285
    USD/GBP1,25170,0056-0,2229
    JPY/USD103,12000,1400-17,4300
    RUB/USD64,48000,8665-8,0409
    TRY/USD3,15690,04680,2355
    CNY/USD6,7563-0,00870,2626
