Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.08.2016)

Commodity
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|43,27
|0,17
|6,23
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|41,11
|0,28
|3,83
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 357,05
|-7,65
|-76,05
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 355
|41,23
|929,97
|S&P 500
|2 163,79
|6,76
|119,85
|Nasdaq
|5 159,74
|22,01
|152,33
|Nikkei
|16 213,36
|130,25
|-2 820,35
|Dax
|10 170,21
|25,87
|-572,80
|FTSE 100
|6 634,40
|-11
|392,08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 321,08
|-6,91
|-315,98
|Shanghai Composite
|2 972,47
|-5,95
|-566,71
|Bist 100
|74 552,15
|-1 251,77
|3 425,16
|RTS
|910,54
|7,50
|153,5
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1145
|-0,0004
|0,0289
|USD/GBP
|1,3329
|-0,0004
|-0,1417
|JPY/USD
|101,41
|0,16
|-19,14
|RUB/USD
|66,2634
|-0,4048
|-6,2575
|TRY/USD
|3,0147
|0,0002
|0,0933
|CNY/USD
|6,6382
|0,0051
|0,1446
