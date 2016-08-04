 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 43,27 USD/barrel

    Commodity

    		Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price    		In comparison with beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)43,270,176,23
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)41,110,283,83
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 357,05-7,65-76,05

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18 35541,23929,97
    S&P 5002 163,796,76119,85
    Nasdaq5 159,7422,01152,33
    Nikkei16 213,36130,25-2 820,35
    Dax10 170,2125,87-572,80
    FTSE 1006 634,40-11392,08
    CAC 40 INDEX4 321,08-6,91-315,98
    Shanghai Composite2 972,47-5,95-566,71
    Bist 10074 552,15-1 251,773 425,16
    RTS910,547,50153,5

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,1145-0,00040,0289
    USD/GBP1,3329-0,0004-0,1417
    JPY/USD101,410,16-19,14
    RUB/USD66,2634-0,4048-6,2575
    TRY/USD3,01470,00020,0933
    CNY/USD6,63820,00510,1446
