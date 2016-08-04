Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.08.2016)

Brent oil - 43,27 USD/barrel

4 August, 2016 10:38

Commodity Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 43,27 0,17 6,23 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 41,11 0,28 3,83 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 357,05 -7,65 -76,05 Indices Dow-Jones 18 355 41,23 929,97 S&P 500 2 163,79 6,76 119,85 Nasdaq 5 159,74 22,01 152,33 Nikkei 16 213,36 130,25 -2 820,35 Dax 10 170,21 25,87 -572,80 FTSE 100 6 634,40 -11 392,08 CAC 40 INDEX 4 321,08 -6,91 -315,98 Shanghai Composite 2 972,47 -5,95 -566,71 Bist 100 74 552,15 -1 251,77 3 425,16 RTS 910,54 7,50 153,5 Currency USD/EUR 1,1145 -0,0004 0,0289 USD/GBP 1,3329 -0,0004 -0,1417 JPY/USD 101,41 0,16 -19,14 RUB/USD 66,2634 -0,4048 -6,2575 TRY/USD 3,0147 0,0002 0,0933 CNY/USD 6,6382 0,0051 0,1446