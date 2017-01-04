Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,86 USD/barrel

4 January, 2017 10:00

https://report.az/storage/news/dbc77bcb9dba5fd765c0f634d41af2cc/05246ff7-92e3-4a2d-9232-a177f8b01a02_292.jpg Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,86 0,39 -0,96 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,73 0,4 -0,99 Gold (USD/ounce) 1160,75 -1,25 10,75 Indices Dow-Jones 19 881,76 119,16 119,16 S&P 500 2 257,83 19 19 Nasdaq 5 429,08 45,97 45,97 Nikkei 19 573 458,63 458,63 Dax 11 584,24 -14,09 103,18 FTSE 100 7 177,89 35,06 35,06 CAC 40 INDEX 4 899,33 16,95 37,02 Shanghai Composite 3 151,14 14,81 47,5 Bist 100 76618,2 -1136,27 -1520,46 RTS 1189,32 36,99 36,99 Currency USD/EUR 1,0404 0,0002 -1,0112 USD/GBP 1,2245 0,0005 -0,0093 JPY/USD 118,09 0,34 -1,2 RUB/USD 60,9133 -0,3597 -0,3597 TRY/USD 3,585 -0,0089 0,0573 CNY/USD 6,961 0,0003 0,016