    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,86 USD/barrel

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,860,39-0,96
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,730,4-0,99
    Gold (USD/ounce)1160,75-1,2510,75

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19 881,76119,16119,16
    S&P 5002 257,831919
    Nasdaq5 429,0845,9745,97
    Nikkei19 573458,63458,63
    Dax11 584,24-14,09103,18
    FTSE 1007 177,8935,0635,06
    CAC 40 INDEX4 899,3316,9537,02
    Shanghai Composite3 151,1414,8147,5
    Bist 10076618,2-1136,27-1520,46
    RTS1189,3236,9936,99

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,04040,0002-1,0112
    USD/GBP1,22450,0005-0,0093
    JPY/USD118,090,34-1,2
    RUB/USD60,9133-0,3597-0,3597
    TRY/USD3,585-0,00890,0573
    CNY/USD6,9610,00030,016
