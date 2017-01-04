Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.01.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/dbc77bcb9dba5fd765c0f634d41af2cc/05246ff7-92e3-4a2d-9232-a177f8b01a02_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,86
|0,39
|-0,96
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,73
|0,4
|-0,99
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1160,75
|-1,25
|10,75
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 881,76
|119,16
|119,16
|S&P 500
|2 257,83
|19
|19
|Nasdaq
|5 429,08
|45,97
|45,97
|Nikkei
|19 573
|458,63
|458,63
|Dax
|11 584,24
|-14,09
|103,18
|FTSE 100
|7 177,89
|35,06
|35,06
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 899,33
|16,95
|37,02
|Shanghai Composite
|3 151,14
|14,81
|47,5
|Bist 100
|76618,2
|-1136,27
|-1520,46
|RTS
|1189,32
|36,99
|36,99
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0404
|0,0002
|-1,0112
|USD/GBP
|1,2245
|0,0005
|-0,0093
|JPY/USD
|118,09
|0,34
|-1,2
|RUB/USD
|60,9133
|-0,3597
|-0,3597
|TRY/USD
|3,585
|-0,0089
|0,0573
|CNY/USD
|6,961
|0,0003
|0,016
