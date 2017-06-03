 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.06.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 49,95 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)49,95- 0,68- 6,87
    WTI (USD/barrel)47,66- 0,7- 6,06
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 281,511,4131,5

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones21 206,2962,111 443,69
    S&P 5002 439,079,01200,24
    Nasdaq6 305,858,97922,69
    Nikkei20 177,28- 49,981 062,91
    Dax12 822,94158,021 341,88
    FTSE 1007 547,633,86404,8
    CAC 40 INDEX5 343,4124,74481,1
    Shanghai Composite3 105,542,9171,9
    Bist 10098 867,91 502,1120 729,24
    RTS1 046,020,39- 106,31

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,12790,00660,0763
    USD/GBP1,28880,00060,055
    JPY/USD110,4- 0,97- 8,89
    RUB/USD56,63530,2303- 4,6377
    TRY/USD3,5088- 0,4453- 0,0189
    CNY/USD6,810,0017- 0,135
