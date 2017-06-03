Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.06.2017)

Bakı. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|49,95
|- 0,68
|- 6,87
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|47,66
|- 0,7
|- 6,06
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 281,5
|11,4
|131,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 206,29
|62,11
|1 443,69
|S&P 500
|2 439,07
|9,01
|200,24
|Nasdaq
|6 305,8
|58,97
|922,69
|Nikkei
|20 177,28
|- 49,98
|1 062,91
|Dax
|12 822,94
|158,02
|1 341,88
|FTSE 100
|7 547,63
|3,86
|404,8
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 343,41
|24,74
|481,1
|Shanghai Composite
|3 105,54
|2,917
|1,9
|Bist 100
|98 867,9
|1 502,11
|20 729,24
|RTS
|1 046,02
|0,39
|- 106,31
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1279
|0,0066
|0,0763
|USD/GBP
|1,2888
|0,0006
|0,055
|JPY/USD
|110,4
|- 0,97
|- 8,89
|RUB/USD
|56,6353
|0,2303
|- 4,6377
|TRY/USD
|3,5088
|- 0,4453
|- 0,0189
|CNY/USD
|6,81
|0,0017
|- 0,135
