Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.06.2017)

3 June, 2017 09:45

Bakı. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 49,95 - 0,68 - 6,87 WTI (USD/barrel) 47,66 - 0,7 - 6,06 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 281,5 11,4 131,5 Indices Dow-Jones 21 206,29 62,11 1 443,69 S&P 500 2 439,07 9,01 200,24 Nasdaq 6 305,8 58,97 922,69 Nikkei 20 177,28 - 49,98 1 062,91 Dax 12 822,94 158,02 1 341,88 FTSE 100 7 547,63 3,86 404,8 CAC 40 INDEX 5 343,41 24,74 481,1 Shanghai Composite 3 105,54 2,917 1,9 Bist 100 98 867,9 1 502,11 20 729,24 RTS 1 046,02 0,39 - 106,31 Currency USD/EUR 1,1279 0,0066 0,0763 USD/GBP 1,2888 0,0006 0,055 JPY/USD 110,4 - 0,97 - 8,89 RUB/USD 56,6353 0,2303 - 4,6377 TRY/USD 3,5088 - 0,4453 - 0,0189 CNY/USD 6,81 0,0017 - 0,135