Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets

|
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|
|
|
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|57,1
|0,21
|0,28
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,99
|0,23
|0,27
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1172,9
|-8,4
|22,9
|Indices
|
|Dow-Jones
|19963,8
|64,51
|201,2
|S&P 500
|2276,98
|7,98
|38,15
|Nasdaq
|5521,06
|33,12
|137,95
|Nikkei
|19454,33
|-66,36
|339,96
|Dax
|11599,01
|14,07
|117,95
|FTSE 100
|7210,05
|14,74
|67,22
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4909,84
|9,2
|47,53
|Shanghai Composite
|3154,32
|-11,09
|50,68
|Bist 100
|77106,57
|720,27
|-1032,09
|RTS
|1172,59
|-7,72
|20,26
|Currency
|
|USD/EUR
|1,0532
|-0,0075
|-0,9984
|USD/GBP
|1,2287
|-0,0132
|-0,0051
|JPY/USD
|117,02
|1,67
|-2,27
|RUB/USD
|59,6241
|0,2793
|-1,6489
|TRY/USD
|3,6437
|0,0505
|0,116
|CNY/USD
|6,9241
|0,0474
|-0,0209
