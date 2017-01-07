Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets

7 January, 2017 09:53

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity





Brent oil (USD/barrel) 57,1 0,21 0,28 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,99 0,23 0,27 Gold (USD/ounce) 1172,9 -8,4 22,9 Indices

Dow-Jones 19963,8 64,51 201,2 S&P 500 2276,98 7,98 38,15 Nasdaq 5521,06 33,12 137,95 Nikkei 19454,33 -66,36 339,96 Dax 11599,01 14,07 117,95 FTSE 100 7210,05 14,74 67,22 CAC 40 INDEX 4909,84 9,2 47,53 Shanghai Composite 3154,32 -11,09 50,68 Bist 100 77106,57 720,27 -1032,09 RTS 1172,59 -7,72 20,26 Currency

USD/EUR 1,0532 -0,0075 -0,9984 USD/GBP 1,2287 -0,0132 -0,0051 JPY/USD 117,02 1,67 -2,27 RUB/USD 59,6241 0,2793 -1,6489 TRY/USD 3,6437 0,0505 0,116 CNY/USD 6,9241 0,0474 -0,0209