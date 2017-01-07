 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets

    Brent oil now makes 57,1 USD per barrel

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/


    		Last price Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity


    Brent oil (USD/barrel) 57,1 0,21 0,28
    WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,99 0,23 0,27
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1172,9 -8,4 22,9
    Indices 
    		   
    Dow-Jones 19963,8 64,51 201,2
    S&P 500 2276,98 7,98 38,15
    Nasdaq 5521,06 33,12 137,95
    Nikkei 19454,33 -66,36 339,96
    Dax 11599,01 14,07 117,95
    FTSE 100 7210,05 14,74 67,22
    CAC 40 INDEX 4909,84 9,2 47,53
    Shanghai Composite 3154,32 -11,09 50,68
    Bist 100 77106,57 720,27 -1032,09
    RTS 1172,59 -7,72 20,26
    Currency
    		   
    USD/EUR 1,0532 -0,0075 -0,9984
    USD/GBP 1,2287 -0,0132 -0,0051
    JPY/USD 117,02 1,67 -2,27
    RUB/USD 59,6241 0,2793 -1,6489
    TRY/USD 3,6437 0,0505 0,116
    CNY/USD 6,9241 0,0474 -0,0209
