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    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%

    Life insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan totalled 704.525 million manats ($414.43 million) in January–September 2026.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this represents a 7.5% increase compared with the same period of 2025.

    Life insurance payouts rose by 34.3% to 650.712 million manats ($382.77 million) during the reporting period.

    Insurers paid customers 92.4 manats ($54.35) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in life insurance premiums over the nine months, compared with 73.9 manats ($43.47) a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 1,248.485 million manats ($734.40 million) in premiums in January–September, up 7.9% year-on-year. Their payouts totalled 882.723 million manats ($519.25 million), an increase of 29.1%.

    Across the insurance market, payouts amounted to 70.7 manats ($41.59) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in premiums, compared with 59.1 manats ($34.76) in the same period last year.

    Azerbaijani insurance companies Insurance market
    Azərbaycanda həyat sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 34 %-dən çox artıb
    Выплаты по страхованию жизни в Азербайджане выросли на 34,3%
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