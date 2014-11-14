Lebedev: Influence of fluctuations of ruble on economies of CIS should not be denied

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Influence of fluctuations of ruble on economies of CIS should not be denied. Report was told by the chairman of CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev.

Speaking about the impact of the fall of the ruble on the economy of Azerbaijan, head of the CIS Executive Committee, said that he believes in a solid economic potential of Azerbaijan: "I am convinced that Azerbaijan will be able to overcome these fluctuations. Here, even more, I would say, the fall in oil prices affects. Both Azerbaijan and Russia are susceptible to this effect, but the experts and I believe that this is a temporary phenomenon. Hopefully, it will stop and the oil price will not drop too much."

Lebedev also said that according to the statements of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance, fall of the ruble in relation to Western currencies observed today is a temporary phenomenon, "this trend will stop, and the ruble will regain its position".