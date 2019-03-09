 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2019)

Baku.9 March. REPORT.AZ/ 


Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.74 -0.56 11.94
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.07 -0.59 10.66
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,298.6 12.5 17.3
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,450.24 -22.99 2,122.78
S&P 500 2,743.07 -5.86 236.22
Nasdaq 7,408.14 -13.32 772.86
Nikkei 21,025.56 -430.45 1,010.79
Dax 11,457.84 -59.96 898.88
FTSE 100 7,104.31 -53.24 376.18
CAC 40 INDEX 5,231.22 -36.7 500.53
Shanghai Composite 2,969.86 -136.56 475.96
BIST 100 101,538.28 -744.4 10,267.8
RTS 1,179.58 0 110.86
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1222 -0.0087 -0.0245
USD/GBP 1.3035 -0.0039 0.0281
JPY/USD 111.14 -0.4 1.45
RUB/USD 66.4125 0.2239 -2.9389
TRY/USD 5.4703 1E-04 0.1809
CNY/USD 6.7214 0.0109 -0.1571
