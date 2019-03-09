Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2019)

9 March, 2019 09:52

https://report.az/storage/news/f5c1c42a9d111cc66ac0e172487780e9/ac18fcb5-d837-4d3f-956f-ecd190a19585_292.jpg Baku.9 March. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.74 -0.56 11.94 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.07 -0.59 10.66 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,298.6 12.5 17.3 Indices Dow-Jones 25,450.24 -22.99 2,122.78 S&P 500 2,743.07 -5.86 236.22 Nasdaq 7,408.14 -13.32 772.86 Nikkei 21,025.56 -430.45 1,010.79 Dax 11,457.84 -59.96 898.88 FTSE 100 7,104.31 -53.24 376.18 CAC 40 INDEX 5,231.22 -36.7 500.53 Shanghai Composite 2,969.86 -136.56 475.96 BIST 100 101,538.28 -744.4 10,267.8 RTS 1,179.58 0 110.86 Currency USD/EUR 1.1222 -0.0087 -0.0245 USD/GBP 1.3035 -0.0039 0.0281 JPY/USD 111.14 -0.4 1.45 RUB/USD 66.4125 0.2239 -2.9389 TRY/USD 5.4703 1E-04 0.1809 CNY/USD 6.7214 0.0109 -0.1571

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.