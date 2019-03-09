Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2019)

Baku.9 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.74
|-0.56
|11.94
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.07
|-0.59
|10.66
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,298.6
|12.5
|17.3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,450.24
|-22.99
|2,122.78
|S&P 500
|2,743.07
|-5.86
|236.22
|Nasdaq
|7,408.14
|-13.32
|772.86
|Nikkei
|21,025.56
|-430.45
|1,010.79
|Dax
|11,457.84
|-59.96
|898.88
|FTSE 100
|7,104.31
|-53.24
|376.18
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,231.22
|-36.7
|500.53
|Shanghai Composite
|2,969.86
|-136.56
|475.96
|BIST 100
|101,538.28
|-744.4
|10,267.8
|RTS
|1,179.58
|0
|110.86
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1222
|-0.0087
|-0.0245
|USD/GBP
|1.3035
|-0.0039
|0.0281
|JPY/USD
|111.14
|-0.4
|1.45
|RUB/USD
|66.4125
|0.2239
|-2.9389
|TRY/USD
|5.4703
|1E-04
|0.1809
|CNY/USD
|6.7214
|0.0109
|-0.1571
Tural İbadlıNews Author