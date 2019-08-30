Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.08.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.10
|0.95
|7.30
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.57
|1.00
|11.16
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,535.00
|-17.30
|253.70
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,362.25
|326.15
|3,034.79
|S&P 500
|2,924.58
|36.64
|417.73
|Nasdaq
|7,973.40
|116.52
|1,338.12
|Nikkei
|20,695.09
|242.83
|680.32
|Dax
|11,838.88
|137.86
|1,279.92
|FTSE 100
|7,184.32
|69.61
|456.19
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,449.97
|81.17
|719.28
|Shanghai Composite
|2,900.22
|9.93
|406.32
|BIST 100
|96,718.50
|810.12
|5,448.02
|RTS
|1,284.94
|18.23
|216.22
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1048
|-0.0035
|-0.0384
|USD/GBP
|1.2184
|-0.0023
|-0.0570
|JPY/USD
|106.3700
|0.4500
|-3.3200
|RUB/USD
|66.5610
|-0.1070
|-2.7904
|TRY/USD
|5.8411
|0.0182
|0.5517
|CNY/USD
|7,1525
|-0.0145
|0.2740
