 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.08.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.08.2
 Last price
Compared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)61.100.957.30
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.571.0011.16
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,535.00-17.30253.70
Indices
   
Dow-Jones26,362.25326.153,034.79
S&P 5002,924.5836.64417.73
Nasdaq7,973.40116.521,338.12
Nikkei20,695.09242.83680.32
Dax11,838.88137.861,279.92
FTSE 1007,184.3269.61456.19
CAC 40 INDEX5,449.9781.17719.28
Shanghai Composite2,900.229.93406.32
BIST 10096,718.50810.125,448.02
RTS1,284.9418.23216.22
Currency   
USD/EUR1.1048-0.0035-0.0384
USD/GBP1.2184-0.0023-0.0570
JPY/USD106.37000.4500-3.3200
RUB/USD66.5610-0.1070-2.7904
TRY/USD5.84110.01820.5517
CNY/USD7,1525-0.01450.2740
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi