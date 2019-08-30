Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.08.2019)

30 August, 2019 09:57

Last price

Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year

Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.10 0.95 7.30 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.57 1.00 11.16 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,535.00 -17.30 253.70 Indices

Dow-Jones 26,362.25 326.15 3,034.79 S&P 500 2,924.58 36.64 417.73 Nasdaq 7,973.40 116.52 1,338.12 Nikkei 20,695.09 242.83 680.32 Dax 11,838.88 137.86 1,279.92 FTSE 100 7,184.32 69.61 456.19 CAC 40 INDEX 5,449.97 81.17 719.28 Shanghai Composite 2,900.22 9.93 406.32 BIST 100 96,718.50 810.12 5,448.02 RTS 1,284.94 18.23 216.22 Currency USD/EUR 1.1048 -0.0035 -0.0384 USD/GBP 1.2184 -0.0023 -0.0570 JPY/USD 106.3700 0.4500 -3.3200 RUB/USD 66.5610 -0.1070 -2.7904 TRY/USD 5.8411 0.0182 0.5517 CNY/USD 7,1525 -0.0145 0.2740