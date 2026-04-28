Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    109.44

    1.21

    48.59

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    97.41

    1.04

    39.99

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,681.10

    - 12.60

    340.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,167.79

    - 62.92

    1,104.50

    S&P 500

    7,173.91

    8.83

    328.41

    Nasdaq

    24,887.10

    50.50

    1,645.11

    Nikkei

    60,537.36

    821.18

    10,197.88

    Dax

    24,083.53

    - 45.45

    - 406.88

    FTSE 100

    10,321.09

    - 57.99

    389.71

    CAC 40 INDEX

    4,086.34

    6.44

    -4,063.16

    Shanghai Composite

    4,079.90

    0.00

    111.06

    Bist 100

    14,594.01

    184.94

    3,332.49

    RTS

    1,150.64

    10.71

    36.51

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1715

    0.0000

    - 0.0030

    USD/GBP

    1.3533

    0.0000

    0.0060

    JPY/USD

    158.9800

    - 0.4400

    2.5300

    RUB/USD

    74.9655

    0.0900

    - 3.7845

    TRY/USD

    45.0379

    0.0000

    2.0817

    CNY/USD

    6.8284

    0.0000

    - 0.1606
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (28.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (28.04.2026)

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