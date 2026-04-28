Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.04.2026)
Finance
- 28 April, 2026
- 09:09
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
109.44
|
1.21
|
48.59
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
97.41
|
1.04
|
39.99
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,681.10
|
- 12.60
|
340.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,167.79
|
- 62.92
|
1,104.50
|
S&P 500
|
7,173.91
|
8.83
|
328.41
|
Nasdaq
|
24,887.10
|
50.50
|
1,645.11
|
Nikkei
|
60,537.36
|
821.18
|
10,197.88
|
Dax
|
24,083.53
|
- 45.45
|
- 406.88
|
FTSE 100
|
10,321.09
|
- 57.99
|
389.71
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
4,086.34
|
6.44
|
-4,063.16
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,079.90
|
0.00
|
111.06
|
Bist 100
|
14,594.01
|
184.94
|
3,332.49
|
RTS
|
1,150.64
|
10.71
|
36.51
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1715
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0030
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3533
|
0.0000
|
0.0060
|
JPY/USD
|
158.9800
|
- 0.4400
|
2.5300
|
RUB/USD
|
74.9655
|
0.0900
|
- 3.7845
|
TRY/USD
|
45.0379
|
0.0000
|
2.0817
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8284
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1606
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