Key indicators of world commodity. stock and currency markets (25.05.2019)

25 May, 2019 09:30

https://report.az/storage/news/f59e211c179a8e20a4f5f22a924b4862/19eb6c59-5dad-4cac-8771-bf0d3fc14bfa_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 68.55 0.79 14.75 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.63 0.72 13.22 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,289.20 -1.80 7.90 Indices Dow-Jones 25,585.69 95.22 2,258.23 S&P 500 2,826.06 3.82 319.21 Nasdaq 7,637.01 8.73 1,001.73 Nikkei 21,117.22 -33.92 1,102.45 Dax 12,011.04 58.63 1,452.08 FTSE 100 7,277.73 46.69 549.60 CAC 40 INDEX 5,316.51 35.15 585.82 Shanghai Composite 2,852.99 0.48 359.09 Bist 100 86,072.28 1,476.12 -5,198.20 RTS 1,279.11 3.69 210.39 Currency USD/EUR 1.1203 0.0022 -0.0286 USD/GBP 1.2714 0.0057 -0.0040 JPY/USD 109.3100 -0.3000 -0.3800 RUB/USD 64.4674 -0.3966 -4.8840 TRY/USD 6.0730 -0.0224 0.7836 CNY/USD 6.8989 -0.0116 0.0204