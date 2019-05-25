 Top

Key indicators of world commodity. stock and currency markets (25.05.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity. stock and currency markets (25.05.
ProductsLast priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)68.550.7914.75
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.630.7213.22
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,289.20-1.807.90
Indices
Dow-Jones25,585.6995.222,258.23
S&P 5002,826.063.82319.21
Nasdaq7,637.018.731,001.73
Nikkei21,117.22-33.921,102.45
Dax12,011.0458.631,452.08
FTSE 1007,277.7346.69549.60
CAC 40 INDEX5,316.5135.15585.82
Shanghai Composite2,852.990.48359.09
Bist 10086,072.281,476.12-5,198.20
RTS1,279.113.69210.39
Currency
USD/EUR1.12030.0022-0.0286
USD/GBP1.27140.0057-0.0040
JPY/USD109.3100-0.3000-0.3800
RUB/USD64.4674-0.3966-4.8840
TRY/USD6.0730-0.02240.7836
CNY/USD6.8989-0.01160.0204
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi