|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|68.55
|0.79
|14.75
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.63
|0.72
|13.22
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,289.20
|-1.80
|7.90
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,585.69
|95.22
|2,258.23
|S&P 500
|2,826.06
|3.82
|319.21
|Nasdaq
|7,637.01
|8.73
|1,001.73
|Nikkei
|21,117.22
|-33.92
|1,102.45
|Dax
|12,011.04
|58.63
|1,452.08
|FTSE 100
|7,277.73
|46.69
|549.60
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,316.51
|35.15
|585.82
|Shanghai Composite
|2,852.99
|0.48
|359.09
|Bist 100
|86,072.28
|1,476.12
|-5,198.20
|RTS
|1,279.11
|3.69
|210.39
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1203
|0.0022
|-0.0286
|USD/GBP
|1.2714
|0.0057
|-0.0040
|JPY/USD
|109.3100
|-0.3000
|-0.3800
|RUB/USD
|64.4674
|-0.3966
|-4.8840
|TRY/USD
|6.0730
|-0.0224
|0.7836
|CNY/USD
|6.8989
|-0.0116
|0.0204
Key indicators of world commodity. stock and currency markets (25.05.2019)
