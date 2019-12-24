Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.43
|-0.18
|12.63
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60.52
|-0.70
|15.11
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,492.50
|9.90
|211.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,551.53
|174.57
|5,224.07
|S&P 500
|3,224.01
|18.64
|717.16
|Nasdaq
|8,945.65
|58.43
|2,310.37
|Nikkei
|23,809.34
|-62.58
|3,794.57
|Dax
|13,300.98
|89.02
|2,742.02
|FTSE 100
|7,623.59
|49.77
|895.46
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,029.37
|57.09
|1,298.68
|Shanghai Composite
|2,970.19
|-52.71
|476.29
|BIST 100
|112,175.19
|1 575.76
|20,904.71
|RTS
|1,535.00
|15.51
|466.28
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1088
|-0.0029
|-0.0379
|USD/GBP
|1.2943
|-0.0079
|0.0189
|JPY/USD
|109.3900
|0.0600
|-0.3000
|RUB/USD
|62.2284
|-0.1271
|-7.1230
|TRY/USD
|5.9479
|0.0075
|0.6585
|CNY/USD
|7.0101
|0.0027
|0.1316
