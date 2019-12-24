 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)66.43-0.1812.63
WTI (dollar/barrel)60.52-0.7015.11
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,492.509.90211.20
Indices
Dow-Jones28,551.53174.575,224.07
S&P 5003,224.0118.64717.16
Nasdaq8,945.6558.432,310.37
Nikkei23,809.34-62.583,794.57
Dax13,300.9889.022,742.02
FTSE 1007,623.5949.77895.46
CAC 40 INDEX6,029.3757.091,298.68
Shanghai Composite2,970.19-52.71476.29
BIST 100112,175.191 575.7620,904.71
RTS1,535.0015.51466.28
Currency
USD/EUR1.1088-0.0029-0.0379
USD/GBP1.2943-0.00790.0189
JPY/USD109.39000.0600-0.3000
RUB/USD62.2284-0.1271-7.1230
TRY/USD5.94790.00750.6585
CNY/USD7.01010.00270.1316
