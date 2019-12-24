Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.12.2019)

24 December, 2019

24 December, 2019 09:16

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.43 -0.18 12.63 WTI (dollar/barrel) 60.52 -0.70 15.11 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,492.50 9.90 211.20 Indices Dow-Jones 28,551.53 174.57 5,224.07 S&P 500 3,224.01 18.64 717.16 Nasdaq 8,945.65 58.43 2,310.37 Nikkei 23,809.34 -62.58 3,794.57 Dax 13,300.98 89.02 2,742.02 FTSE 100 7,623.59 49.77 895.46 CAC 40 INDEX 6,029.37 57.09 1,298.68 Shanghai Composite 2,970.19 -52.71 476.29 BIST 100 112,175.19 1 575.76 20,904.71 RTS 1,535.00 15.51 466.28 Currency USD/EUR 1.1088 -0.0029 -0.0379 USD/GBP 1.2943 -0.0079 0.0189 JPY/USD 109.3900 0.0600 -0.3000 RUB/USD 62.2284 -0.1271 -7.1230 TRY/USD 5.9479 0.0075 0.6585 CNY/USD 7.0101 0.0027 0.1316