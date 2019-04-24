Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.04.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|74.51
|0.47
|20.71
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|66.30
|0.60
|20.89
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,273.70
|-3.90
|-7.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,656.39
|145.34
|3,328.93
|S&P 500
|2,933.68
|25.71
|426.83
|Nasdaq
|8,120.82
|105.56
|1,485.54
|Nikkei
|22,259.74
|41.84
|2,244.97
|Dax
|12,235.51
|13.12
|1,676.55
|FTSE 100
|7,523.07
|63.19
|794.94
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,591.69
|11.31
|861.00
|Shanghai Composite
|3,198.59
|-16.45
|704.69
|Bist 100
|95,952.77
|0.00
|4,682.29
|RTS
|1,277.71
|2.12
|208.99
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1227
|-0.0030
|-0.0210
|USD/GBP
|1.2938
|-0.0044
|0.0184
|JPY/USD
|111.9100
|-0.0300
|2.2200
|RUB/USD
|63.7334
|-0.0558
|-5.6180
|TRY/USD
|5.8429
|0.0172
|0.5535
|CNY/USD
|6.7259
|0.0138
|-0.1526
