 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.04.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.04.

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 74.51 0.47 20.71
WTI (dollar/barrel) 66.30 0.60 20.89
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,273.70 -3.90 -7.60
Indices
Dow-Jones 26,656.39 145.34 3,328.93
S&P 500 2,933.68 25.71 426.83
Nasdaq 8,120.82 105.56 1,485.54
Nikkei 22,259.74 41.84 2,244.97
Dax 12,235.51 13.12 1,676.55
FTSE 100 7,523.07 63.19 794.94
CAC 40 INDEX 5,591.69 11.31 861.00
Shanghai Composite 3,198.59 -16.45 704.69
Bist 100 95,952.77 0.00 4,682.29
RTS 1,277.71 2.12 208.99
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1227 -0.0030 -0.0210
USD/GBP 1.2938 -0.0044 0.0184
JPY/USD 111.9100 -0.0300 2.2200
RUB/USD 63.7334 -0.0558 -5.6180
TRY/USD 5.8429 0.0172 0.5535
CNY/USD 6.7259 0.0138 -0.1526
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi