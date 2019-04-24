Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.04.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.04.

24 April, 2019 09:18

https://report.az/storage/news/6acdf28e1d5c2bbde8bc3f0f7bb8d373/74065bd1-02c6-4bf1-9aca-3e739e0d02d1_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 74.51 0.47 20.71 WTI (dollar/barrel) 66.30 0.60 20.89 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,273.70 -3.90 -7.60 Indices Dow-Jones 26,656.39 145.34 3,328.93 S&P 500 2,933.68 25.71 426.83 Nasdaq 8,120.82 105.56 1,485.54 Nikkei 22,259.74 41.84 2,244.97 Dax 12,235.51 13.12 1,676.55 FTSE 100 7,523.07 63.19 794.94 CAC 40 INDEX 5,591.69 11.31 861.00 Shanghai Composite 3,198.59 -16.45 704.69 Bist 100 95,952.77 0.00 4,682.29 RTS 1,277.71 2.12 208.99 Currency USD/EUR 1.1227 -0.0030 -0.0210 USD/GBP 1.2938 -0.0044 0.0184 JPY/USD 111.9100 -0.0300 2.2200 RUB/USD 63.7334 -0.0558 -5.6180 TRY/USD 5.8429 0.0172 0.5535 CNY/USD 6.7259 0.0138 -0.1526