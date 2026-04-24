Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 09:00
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    105.95

    2.63

    45.10

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    96.38

    1.96

    38.96

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,676.10

    - 45.00

    335.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,310.32

    - 179.71

    1,247.03

    S&P 500

    7,108.40

    - 29.50

    262.90

    Nasdaq

    24,438.50

    - 219.07

    1,196.51

    Nikkei

    59,506.44

    480.72

    9,166.96

    Dax

    24,155.45

    - 39.45

    -334.96

    FTSE 100

    10,457.01

    - 19.45

    525.63

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,227.32

    70.89

    77.82

    Shanghai Composite

    4,094.73

    - 11.71

    125.89

    Bist 100

    14,335.49

    0.00

    3,073.97

    RTS

    1,166.66

    6.68

    52.53

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1681

    - 0.0018

    - 0.0064

    USD/GBP

    1.3463

    - 0.0026

    - 0.0010

    JPY/USD

    159.7400

    0.2000

    3.2900

    RUB/USD

    75.7605

    0.6735

    - 2.9895

    TRY/USD

    45.0126

    0.0872

    2.0564

    CNY/USD

    6.8362

    0.0041

    - 0.1528
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.04.2026)

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