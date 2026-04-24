Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.04.2026)
Finance
- 24 April, 2026
- 09:00
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
105.95
|
2.63
|
45.10
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
96.38
|
1.96
|
38.96
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,676.10
|
- 45.00
|
335.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,310.32
|
- 179.71
|
1,247.03
|
S&P 500
|
7,108.40
|
- 29.50
|
262.90
|
Nasdaq
|
24,438.50
|
- 219.07
|
1,196.51
|
Nikkei
|
59,506.44
|
480.72
|
9,166.96
|
Dax
|
24,155.45
|
- 39.45
|
-334.96
|
FTSE 100
|
10,457.01
|
- 19.45
|
525.63
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,227.32
|
70.89
|
77.82
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,094.73
|
- 11.71
|
125.89
|
Bist 100
|
14,335.49
|
0.00
|
3,073.97
|
RTS
|
1,166.66
|
6.68
|
52.53
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1681
|
- 0.0018
|
- 0.0064
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3463
|
- 0.0026
|
- 0.0010
|
JPY/USD
|
159.7400
|
0.2000
|
3.2900
|
RUB/USD
|
75.7605
|
0.6735
|
- 2.9895
|
TRY/USD
|
45.0126
|
0.0872
|
2.0564
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8362
|
0.0041
|
- 0.1528
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