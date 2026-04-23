Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.04.2026)

IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from Other countries

Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister Foreign policy

BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance Foreign policy

Photo Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Foreign policy

Photo Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Military

EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region Other countries

AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education Football

Photo AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar Football