Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.04.2026)
Finance
- 23 April, 2026
- 08:52
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
103.32
|
4.96
|
42.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
94.42
|
5.00
|
37.00
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,721.10
|
-51.10
|
380.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,490.03
|
340.65
|
1,426.74
|
S&P 500
|
7,137.90
|
73.89
|
292.40
|
Nasdaq
|
24,657.57
|
397.61
|
1,415.58
|
Nikkei
|
59,025.72
|
- 323.45
|
8,686.24
|
Dax
|
24,194.90
|
- 75.97
|
- 295.51
|
FTSE 100
|
10,476.46
|
- 21.63
|
545.08
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,156.43
|
- 79.29
|
6.93
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,106.44
|
21.36
|
137.60
|
Bist 100
|
14,335.49
|
- 39.91
|
3,073.97
|
RTS
|
1,159.98
|
- 4.70
|
45.85
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1699
|
- 0.0043
|
- 0.0046
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3489
|
- 0.0020
|
0.0016
|
JPY/USD
|
159.5400
|
0.2100
|
3.0900
|
RUB/USD
|
75.0870
|
0.2501
|
- 3.6630
|
TRY/USD
|
44.9254
|
0.0021
|
1.9692
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8321
|
0.0095
|
- 0.1569
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