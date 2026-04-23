Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 08:52
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    103.32

    4.96

    42.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    94.42

    5.00

    37.00

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,721.10

    -51.10

    380.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,490.03

    340.65

    1,426.74

    S&P 500

    7,137.90

    73.89

    292.40

    Nasdaq

    24,657.57

    397.61

    1,415.58

    Nikkei

    59,025.72

    - 323.45

    8,686.24

    Dax

    24,194.90

    - 75.97

    - 295.51

    FTSE 100

    10,476.46

    - 21.63

    545.08

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,156.43

    - 79.29

    6.93

    Shanghai Composite

    4,106.44

    21.36

    137.60

    Bist 100

    14,335.49

    - 39.91

    3,073.97

    RTS

    1,159.98

    - 4.70

    45.85

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1699

    - 0.0043

    - 0.0046

    USD/GBP

    1.3489

    - 0.0020

    0.0016

    JPY/USD

    159.5400

    0.2100

    3.0900

    RUB/USD

    75.0870

    0.2501

    - 3.6630

    TRY/USD

    44.9254

    0.0021

    1.9692

    CNY/USD

    6.8321

    0.0095

    - 0.1569
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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