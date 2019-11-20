Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.11.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.82
|-1.51
|7.02
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.22
|-1.7
|9.81
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,474.90
|4.20
|193.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,934.02
|-102.20
|4,606.56
|S&P 500
|3,120.18
|-1.85
|613.33
|Nasdaq
|8,570.66
|20.72
|1,935.38
|Nikkei
|23,102.30
|-215.40
|3,087.53
|Dax
|13,221.12
|14.11
|2,662.16
|FTSE 100
|7,323.80
|16.10
|595.67
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,909.05
|-20.74
|1,178.36
|Shanghai Composite
|2,922.96
|0.35
|429.06
|BIST 100
|107,528.68
|682.50
|16,258.20
|RTS
|1,451.64
|8.62
|382.92
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1074
|-0.0001
|-0.0393
|USD/GBP
|1.2910
|-0.0044
|0.0156
|JPY/USD
|108.4700
|-0.1000
|-1.2200
|RUB/USD
|63.8753
|-0.0167
|-5.4761
|TRY/USD
|5.7100
|-0.0291
|0.4206
|CNY/USD
|7.0303
|0.0040
|0.1518
Kənan SadıqovNews Author