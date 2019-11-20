 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.11.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)60.82-1.517.02
WTI (dollar/barrel)55.22-1.79.81
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,474.904.20193.60
Indices
Dow-Jones27,934.02-102.204,606.56
S&P 5003,120.18-1.85613.33
Nasdaq8,570.6620.721,935.38
Nikkei23,102.30-215.403,087.53
Dax13,221.1214.112,662.16
FTSE 1007,323.8016.10595.67
CAC 40 INDEX5,909.05-20.741,178.36
Shanghai Composite2,922.960.35429.06
BIST 100107,528.68682.5016,258.20
RTS1,451.648.62382.92
Currency
USD/EUR1.1074-0.0001-0.0393
USD/GBP1.2910-0.00440.0156
JPY/USD108.4700-0.1000-1.2200
RUB/USD63.8753-0.0167-5.4761
TRY/USD5.7100-0.02910.4206
CNY/USD7.03030.00400.1518
