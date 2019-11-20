Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.11.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.11.

20 November, 2019 08:57

https://report.az/storage/news/b0efffcde3304207b6d2fad767596157/b33a0f8d-757a-4988-869f-d6e3b4ff8dc1_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.82 -1.51 7.02 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.22 -1.7 9.81 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,474.90 4.20 193.60 Indices Dow-Jones 27,934.02 -102.20 4,606.56 S&P 500 3,120.18 -1.85 613.33 Nasdaq 8,570.66 20.72 1,935.38 Nikkei 23,102.30 -215.40 3,087.53 Dax 13,221.12 14.11 2,662.16 FTSE 100 7,323.80 16.10 595.67 CAC 40 INDEX 5,909.05 -20.74 1,178.36 Shanghai Composite 2,922.96 0.35 429.06 BIST 100 107,528.68 682.50 16,258.20 RTS 1,451.64 8.62 382.92 Currency USD/EUR 1.1074 -0.0001 -0.0393 USD/GBP 1.2910 -0.0044 0.0156 JPY/USD 108.4700 -0.1000 -1.2200 RUB/USD 63.8753 -0.0167 -5.4761 TRY/USD 5.7100 -0.0291 0.4206 CNY/USD 7.0303 0.0040 0.1518