Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.45
|2.63
|10.65
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.65
|2.89
|11.24
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,396.90
|48.10
|115.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,753.17
|249.17
|3,425.71
|S&P 500
|2,954.18
|27.72
|447.33
|Nasdaq
|8,051.34
|64.02
|1,416.06
|Nikkei
|21,462.86
|128.99
|1,448.09
|Dax
|12,355.39
|46.86
|1,796.43
|FTSE 100
|7,424.44
|20.90
|696.31
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,535.57
|17.13
|804.88
|Shanghai Composite
|2,987.12
|69.32
|493.22
|Bist 100
|94,157.69
|-86.38
|2,887.21
|RTS
|1,391.21
|30.07
|322.49
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1293
|0.0067
|-0.0241
|USD/GBP
|1.2703
|0.0064
|-0.0051
|JPY/USD
|107.3000
|-0.8000
|-2.3900
|RUB/USD
|62.8648
|-0.8753
|-6.4866
|TRY/USD
|5.7560
|-0.0344
|0.4666
|CNY/USD
|6.8506
|-0.0530
|-0.0279
