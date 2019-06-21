 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.45 2.63 10.65
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.65 2.89 11.24
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,396.90 48.10 115.60
Indices
Dow-Jones 26,753.17 249.17 3,425.71
S&P 500 2,954.18 27.72 447.33
Nasdaq 8,051.34 64.02 1,416.06
Nikkei 21,462.86 128.99 1,448.09
Dax 12,355.39 46.86 1,796.43
FTSE 100 7,424.44 20.90 696.31
CAC 40 INDEX 5,535.57 17.13 804.88
Shanghai Composite 2,987.12 69.32 493.22
Bist 100 94,157.69 -86.38 2,887.21
RTS 1,391.21 30.07 322.49
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1293 0.0067 -0.0241
USD/GBP 1.2703 0.0064 -0.0051
JPY/USD 107.3000 -0.8000 -2.3900
RUB/USD 62.8648 -0.8753 -6.4866
TRY/USD 5.7560 -0.0344 0.4666
CNY/USD 6.8506 -0.0530 -0.0279
