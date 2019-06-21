Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.06.2

21 June, 2019 09:33

https://report.az/storage/news/e040c87f4dcd9f332023c74290890672/6357a970-bd3f-4ded-bf41-14b766049853_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.45 2.63 10.65 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.65 2.89 11.24 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,396.90 48.10 115.60 Indices Dow-Jones 26,753.17 249.17 3,425.71 S&P 500 2,954.18 27.72 447.33 Nasdaq 8,051.34 64.02 1,416.06 Nikkei 21,462.86 128.99 1,448.09 Dax 12,355.39 46.86 1,796.43 FTSE 100 7,424.44 20.90 696.31 CAC 40 INDEX 5,535.57 17.13 804.88 Shanghai Composite 2,987.12 69.32 493.22 Bist 100 94,157.69 -86.38 2,887.21 RTS 1,391.21 30.07 322.49 Currency USD/EUR 1.1293 0.0067 -0.0241 USD/GBP 1.2703 0.0064 -0.0051 JPY/USD 107.3000 -0.8000 -2.3900 RUB/USD 62.8648 -0.8753 -6.4866 TRY/USD 5.7560 -0.0344 0.4666 CNY/USD 6.8506 -0.0530 -0.0279