Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.02.2019)

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|66.50
|0.25
|12.70
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|55.59
|0.00
|10.18
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,322.10
|0.00
|40.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,883.25
|0.00
|2,555.79
|S&P 500
|2,775.60
|0.00
|268.75
|Nasdaq
|7,472.41
|0.00
|837.13
|Nikkei
|21,281.85
|381.22
|1,267.08
|Dax
|11,299.20
|- 0.60
|740.24
|FTSE 100
|7,219.47
|- 17.21
|491.34
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,168.54
|15.36
|437.85
|Shanghai Composite
|2,754.36
|71.97
|260.46
|Bist 100
|101,728.51
|- 986.50
|10,458.03
|RTS
|1,177.04
|- 0.46
|108.32
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1311
|0.0015
|- 0.0171
|USD/GBP
|1.2920
|0.0031
|0.0166
|JPY/USD
|110.6200
|0.1500
|0.9300
|RUB/USD
|66.1933
|- 0.1337
|- 3.1581
|TRY/USD
|5.3038
|0.0200
|0.0144
|CNY/USD
|6.7667
|- 0.0064
|- 0.1118
Economic DepartmentNews Author