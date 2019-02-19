Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.02.2019)

19 February, 2019 09:38

https://report.az/storage/news/ee1dc39491a2e09c9c28540543a93c52/cda64889-f33c-4a47-a004-fd603ee70417_292.jpg Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 66.50 0.25 12.70 WTI (dollar/barrel) 55.59 0.00 10.18 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,322.10 0.00 40.80 Indices Dow-Jones 25,883.25 0.00 2,555.79 S&P 500 2,775.60 0.00 268.75 Nasdaq 7,472.41 0.00 837.13 Nikkei 21,281.85 381.22 1,267.08 Dax 11,299.20 - 0.60 740.24 FTSE 100 7,219.47 - 17.21 491.34 CAC 40 INDEX 5,168.54 15.36 437.85 Shanghai Composite 2,754.36 71.97 260.46 Bist 100 101,728.51 - 986.50 10,458.03 RTS 1,177.04 - 0.46 108.32 Currency USD/EUR 1.1311 0.0015 - 0.0171 USD/GBP 1.2920 0.0031 0.0166 JPY/USD 110.6200 0.1500 0.9300 RUB/USD 66.1933 - 0.1337 - 3.1581 TRY/USD 5.3038 0.0200 0.0144 CNY/USD 6.7667 - 0.0064 - 0.1118