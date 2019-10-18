Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.

18 October, 2019 09:07

https://report.az/storage/news/dc612907589ff1b6897513faba8914bf/be68919e-5ce8-417f-9252-addf177f165d_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.58 0.57 5.78 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.82 0.89 8.41 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,495.70 3.60 214.40 Indices Dow-Jones 27,025.88 23.90 3,698.42 S&P 500 2,997.95 8.26 491.10 Nasdaq 8,156.85 32.67 1,521.57 Nikkei 22,516.52 35.92 2,501.75 Dax 12,654.95 -15.16 2,095.99 FTSE 100 7,182.32 14.37 454.19 CAC 40 INDEX 5,673.07 -23.83 942.38 Shanghai Composite 2,959.76 -19.09 465.86 BIST 100 94,896.25 759.00 3,625.77 RTS 1,353.49 6.06 284.77 Currency USD/EUR 1.1123 0.0047 -0.0344 USD/GBP 1.2847 0.0027 0.0093 JPY/USD 108.5600 -0.1600 -1.1300 RUB/USD 64.0811 -0.0411 -5.2703 TRY/USD 5.8181 -0.0637 0.5287 CNY/USD 7.0774 -0.0209 0.1989