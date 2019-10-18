 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.580.575.78
WTI (dollar/barrel)53.820.898.41
Gold  (dollar/ounce)1,495.703.60214.40
Indices
Dow-Jones27,025.8823.903,698.42
S&P 5002,997.958.26491.10
Nasdaq8,156.8532.671,521.57
Nikkei22,516.5235.922,501.75
Dax12,654.95-15.162,095.99
FTSE 1007,182.3214.37454.19
CAC 40 INDEX5,673.07-23.83942.38
Shanghai Composite2,959.76-19.09465.86
BIST 10094,896.25759.003,625.77
RTS1,353.496.06284.77
Currency
USD/EUR1.11230.0047-0.0344
USD/GBP1.28470.00270.0093
JPY/USD108.5600-0.1600-1.1300
RUB/USD64.0811-0.0411-5.2703
TRY/USD5.8181-0.06370.5287
CNY/USD7.0774-0.02090.1989
