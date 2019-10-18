Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.58
|0.57
|5.78
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.82
|0.89
|8.41
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,495.70
|3.60
|214.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,025.88
|23.90
|3,698.42
|S&P 500
|2,997.95
|8.26
|491.10
|Nasdaq
|8,156.85
|32.67
|1,521.57
|Nikkei
|22,516.52
|35.92
|2,501.75
|Dax
|12,654.95
|-15.16
|2,095.99
|FTSE 100
|7,182.32
|14.37
|454.19
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,673.07
|-23.83
|942.38
|Shanghai Composite
|2,959.76
|-19.09
|465.86
|BIST 100
|94,896.25
|759.00
|3,625.77
|RTS
|1,353.49
|6.06
|284.77
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1123
|0.0047
|-0.0344
|USD/GBP
|1.2847
|0.0027
|0.0093
|JPY/USD
|108.5600
|-0.1600
|-1.1300
|RUB/USD
|64.0811
|-0.0411
|-5.2703
|TRY/USD
|5.8181
|-0.0637
|0.5287
|CNY/USD
|7.0774
|-0.0209
|0.1989
Tural İbadlıNews Author