|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.96
|0.61
|11.16
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.20
|0.58
|12.79
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,423.30
|12.10
|142.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,219.85
|-115.78
|3,892.39
|S&P 500
|2,984.42
|-19.62
|477.57
|Nasdaq
|8,185.21
|-37.59
|1,549.93
|Nikkei
|21,469.18
|-66.07
|1,454.41
|Dax
|12,341.03
|-89.94
|1,782.07
|FTSE 100
|7,535.46
|-41.74
|807.33
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,571.71
|-42.67
|841.02
|Shanghai Composite
|2,931.69
|-5.93
|437.79
|Bist 100
|99,806.17
|1 777.68
|8,535.69
|RTS
|1,361.58
|-20.51
|292.86
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1224
|0.0013
|-0.0256
|USD/GBP
|1.2433
|0.0026
|-0.0321
|JPY/USD
|107.9500
|-0.2900
|-1.7400
|RUB/USD
|62.8933
|-0.1199
|-6.4581
|TRY/USD
|5.6846
|-0.0256
|0.3952
|CNY/USD
|6.8736
|-0.0027
|-0.0049
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.07.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.07.
https://report.az/storage/news/040cf3e27cd6a536ddc28b40c332b556/1180d164-6a33-43d7-a1b7-6f1cec02fad4_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Repo operations hit record in Azerbaijan 19 July, 2019 / 16:51
- CBA currency exchange rates (19.07.2019) 19 July, 2019 / 09:34
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.07.2019) 19 July, 2019 / 09:30
- Surplus of Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget nears AZN 6B 18 July, 2019 / 17:25
- Azerbaijan-based insurers collect more than AZN 361M premiums in H1 18 July, 2019 / 13:44
- $1.25 million paid to holders of SOCAR bonds 18 July, 2019 / 09:46
- CBA currency exchange rates (18.07.2019) 18 July, 2019 / 09:26
- BSTDB announces parameters of bond issue in manat 17 July, 2019 / 17:11
- Azerbaijan sees 9% growth in gold production 17 July, 2019 / 12:55
- Bitcoin price falls below $10,000 17 July, 2019 / 11:58
Economic DepartmentNews Author