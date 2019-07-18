Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.07.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.07.

18 July, 2019 09:23

https://report.az/storage/news/040cf3e27cd6a536ddc28b40c332b556/1180d164-6a33-43d7-a1b7-6f1cec02fad4_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.96 0.61 11.16 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.20 0.58 12.79 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,423.30 12.10 142.00 Indices Dow-Jones 27,219.85 -115.78 3,892.39 S&P 500 2,984.42 -19.62 477.57 Nasdaq 8,185.21 -37.59 1,549.93 Nikkei 21,469.18 -66.07 1,454.41 Dax 12,341.03 -89.94 1,782.07 FTSE 100 7,535.46 -41.74 807.33 CAC 40 INDEX 5,571.71 -42.67 841.02 Shanghai Composite 2,931.69 -5.93 437.79 Bist 100 99,806.17 1 777.68 8,535.69 RTS 1,361.58 -20.51 292.86 Currency USD/EUR 1.1224 0.0013 -0.0256 USD/GBP 1.2433 0.0026 -0.0321 JPY/USD 107.9500 -0.2900 -1.7400 RUB/USD 62.8933 -0.1199 -6.4581 TRY/USD 5.6846 -0.0256 0.3952 CNY/USD 6.8736 -0.0027 -0.0049