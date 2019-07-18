 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.07.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)64.960.6111.16
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.200.5812.79
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,423.3012.10142.00
Indices
Dow-Jones27,219.85-115.783,892.39
S&P 5002,984.42-19.62477.57
Nasdaq8,185.21-37.591,549.93
Nikkei21,469.18-66.071,454.41
Dax12,341.03-89.941,782.07
FTSE 1007,535.46-41.74807.33
CAC 40 INDEX5,571.71-42.67841.02
Shanghai Composite2,931.69-5.93437.79
Bist 10099,806.171 777.688,535.69
RTS1,361.58-20.51292.86
Currency
USD/EUR1.12240.0013-0.0256
USD/GBP1.24330.0026-0.0321
JPY/USD107.9500-0.2900-1.7400
RUB/USD62.8933-0.1199-6.4581
TRY/USD5.6846-0.02560.3952
CNY/USD6.8736-0.0027-0.0049
