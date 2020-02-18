Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.02.2020)

|Current price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|57.06
|-0.26
|-0.26
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51.68
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,590.10
|7.00
|7.00
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|29,398.08
|0.00
|0.00
|S&P 500
|3,380.16
|0.00
|0.00
|Nasdaq
|9,731.18
|0.00
|0.00
|Nikkei
|23,149.61
|-537.98
|-537.98
|Dax
|13,783.89
|39.68
|39.68
|FTSE 100
|7,433.25
|24.12
|24.12
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,085.95
|16.60
|16.60
|Shanghai Composite
|2,972.02
|55.01
|55.01
|BIST 100
|120,791.86
|640.42
|640.42
|RTS
|1,543.25
|8.36
|8.36
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0831
|-0.0012
|-0.0012
|USD/GBP
|1.3000
|-0.0047
|-0.0047
|JPY/USD
|109.7500
|-0.0300
|-0.0300
|RUB/USD
|63.6246
|0.1064
|0.1064
|TRY/USD
|6.0528
|-0.0059
|-0.0059
|CNY/USD
|6.9942
|0.0073
|0.0073
