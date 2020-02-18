Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.02.2020)

18 February, 2020 09:28

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 57.06 -0.26 -0.26 WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.68 -0.37 -0.37 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,590.10 7.00 7.00 Indices Dow-Jones 29,398.08 0.00 0.00 S&P 500 3,380.16 0.00 0.00 Nasdaq 9,731.18 0.00 0.00 Nikkei 23,149.61 -537.98 -537.98 Dax 13,783.89 39.68 39.68 FTSE 100 7,433.25 24.12 24.12 CAC 40 INDEX 6,085.95 16.60 16.60 Shanghai Composite 2,972.02 55.01 55.01 BIST 100 120,791.86 640.42 640.42 RTS 1,543.25 8.36 8.36 Currency USD/EUR 1.0831 -0.0012 -0.0012 USD/GBP 1.3000 -0.0047 -0.0047 JPY/USD 109.7500 -0.0300 -0.0300 RUB/USD 63.6246 0.1064 0.1064 TRY/USD 6.0528 -0.0059 -0.0059 CNY/USD 6.9942 0.0073 0.0073

