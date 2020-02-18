 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.02.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.02.
© Pexels.com

Current priceCompared to the
previous day's close		Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)57.06-0.26-0.26
WTI (dollar/barrel)51.68-0.37-0.37
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,590.107.007.00
Indices
Dow-Jones29,398.080.000.00
S&P 5003,380.160.000.00
Nasdaq9,731.180.000.00
Nikkei23,149.61-537.98-537.98
Dax13,783.8939.6839.68
FTSE 1007,433.2524.1224.12
CAC 40 INDEX6,085.9516.6016.60
Shanghai Composite2,972.0255.0155.01
BIST 100120,791.86640.42640.42
RTS1,543.258.368.36
Currency
USD/EUR1.0831-0.0012-0.0012
USD/GBP1.3000-0.0047-0.0047
JPY/USD109.7500-0.0300-0.0300
RUB/USD63.62460.10640.1064
TRY/USD6.0528-0.0059-0.0059
CNY/USD6.99420.00730.0073
