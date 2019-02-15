 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.02.2019)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.57 0.96 10.77
WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.41 0.51 9.00
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 313.90 - 1.20 32.60
Indices
Dow-Jones 25 439.39 - 103.88 2 111.93
S&P 500 2 745.73 - 7.30 238.88
Nasdaq 7 426.95 6.58 791.67
Nikkei 21 139.71 - 4.77 1 124.94
Dax 11 089.79 - 77.43 530.83
FTSE 100 7 197.01 6.17 468.88
CAC 40 INDEX 5 062.52 - 11.74 331.83
Shanghai Composite 2 719.70 - 1.37 225.80
Bist 100 102 129.99 484.17 10 859.51
RTS 1 156.31 - 34.48 87.59
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1295 0.0034 - 0.0206
USD/GBP 1.2814 - 0.0032 0.0060
JPY/USD 110.4700 - 0.5400 0.7800
RUB/USD 66.6534 0.1546 - 2.6980
TRY/USD 5.3086 0.0242 0.0192
CNY/USD 6.7715 0.0111 - 0.1070
