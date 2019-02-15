Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.02.2019)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.57
|0.96
|10.77
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|54.41
|0.51
|9.00
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 313.90
|- 1.20
|32.60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 439.39
|- 103.88
|2 111.93
|S&P 500
|2 745.73
|- 7.30
|238.88
|Nasdaq
|7 426.95
|6.58
|791.67
|Nikkei
|21 139.71
|- 4.77
|1 124.94
|Dax
|11 089.79
|- 77.43
|530.83
|FTSE 100
|7 197.01
|6.17
|468.88
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 062.52
|- 11.74
|331.83
|Shanghai Composite
|2 719.70
|- 1.37
|225.80
|Bist 100
|102 129.99
|484.17
|10 859.51
|RTS
|1 156.31
|- 34.48
|87.59
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1295
|0.0034
|- 0.0206
|USD/GBP
|1.2814
|- 0.0032
|0.0060
|JPY/USD
|110.4700
|- 0.5400
|0.7800
|RUB/USD
|66.6534
|0.1546
|- 2.6980
|TRY/USD
|5.3086
|0.0242
|0.0192
|CNY/USD
|6.7715
|0.0111
|- 0.1070
Economic DepartmentNews Author