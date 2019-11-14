Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.11.2019)

|Products
|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.60
|0.72
|8.80
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|57.4
|0.73
|11.99
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,465.40
|5.60
|184.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,783.59
|92.10
|4,456.13
|S&P 500
|3,094.04
|2.20
|587.19
|Nasdaq
|8,482.10
|-3.99
|1,846.82
|Nikkei
|23,072.93
|-245.38
|3,058.16
|Dax
|13,230.07
|-53.44
|2,671.11
|FTSE 100
|7,351.21
|-14.23
|623.08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,907.09
|-12.66
|1,176.40
|Shanghai Composite
|2,907.23
|-3.32
|413.33
|BIST 100
|104,828.20
|855.84
|13,557.72
|RTS
|1,437.85
|-61.50
|369.13
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1003
|-0.0012
|-0.0464
|USD/GBP
|1.2841
|-0.0009
|0.0087
|JPY/USD
|108.7100
|-0.3300
|-0.9800
|RUB/USD
|64.3000
|0.0168
|-5.0514
|TRY/USD
|5.7675
|-0.0041
|0.4781
|CNY/USD
|7.0225
|0.0023
|0.1440
Kənan SadıqovNews Author