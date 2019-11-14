Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.11.2019)

14 November, 2019 09:29

https://report.az/storage/news/8021d0dd7f2de998ec958408cf701bf3/0fe96df7-a82e-49dd-bc6c-844e11570a00_292.jpg Products Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.60 0.72 8.80 WTI (dollar/barrel) 57.4 0.73 11.99 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,465.40 5.60 184.10 Indices Dow-Jones 27,783.59 92.10 4,456.13 S&P 500 3,094.04 2.20 587.19 Nasdaq 8,482.10 -3.99 1,846.82 Nikkei 23,072.93 -245.38 3,058.16 Dax 13,230.07 -53.44 2,671.11 FTSE 100 7,351.21 -14.23 623.08 CAC 40 INDEX 5,907.09 -12.66 1,176.40 Shanghai Composite 2,907.23 -3.32 413.33 BIST 100 104,828.20 855.84 13,557.72 RTS 1,437.85 -61.50 369.13 Currency USD/EUR 1.1003 -0.0012 -0.0464 USD/GBP 1.2841 -0.0009 0.0087 JPY/USD 108.7100 -0.3300 -0.9800 RUB/USD 64.3000 0.0168 -5.0514 TRY/USD 5.7675 -0.0041 0.4781 CNY/USD 7.0225 0.0023 0.1440