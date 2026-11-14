Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2026)
Finance
- 14 November, 2026
- 10:17
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
95.84
|
0.12
|
34.99
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
88.56
|
0.18
|
31.14
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,886.30
|
-28.40
|
-454.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,347.55
|
50.46
|
4,284.26
|
S&P 500
|
7,561.67
|
-30.73
|
716.17
|
Nasdaq
|
25,136.27
|
-229.82
|
1,894.28
|
Nikkei
|
61,142.35
|
322.99
|
10,802.87
|
Dax
|
26,039.68
|
-732.20
|
1,549.27
|
FTSE 100
|
26,749.95
|
15,886.86
|
16,818.57
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,368.91
|
7.55
|
219.41
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,634.35
|
-21.48
|
-334.49
|
Bist 100
|
11,842.82
|
31.63
|
581.30
|
RTS
|
963.55
|
12.20
|
-150.58
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1023
|
-0.0036
|
-0.0722
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3214
|
-0.0016
|
-0.0259
|
JPY/USD
|
159.71
|
-0.2000
|
3.2600
|
RUB/USD
|
82.3758
|
-0.5024
|
3.6258
|
TRY/USD
|
50.3598
|
-0.0071
|
7.4036
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6727
|
0.0027
|
-0.3163
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.11.2026)
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