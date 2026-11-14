Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 10:17
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    95.84

    0.12

    34.99

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    88.56

    0.18

    31.14

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,886.30

    -28.40

    -454.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,347.55

    50.46

    4,284.26

    S&P 500

    7,561.67

    -30.73

    716.17

    Nasdaq

    25,136.27

    -229.82

    1,894.28

    Nikkei

    61,142.35

    322.99

    10,802.87

    Dax

    26,039.68

    -732.20

    1,549.27

    FTSE 100

    26,749.95

    15,886.86

    16,818.57

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,368.91

    7.55

    219.41

    Shanghai Composite

    3,634.35

    -21.48

    -334.49

    Bist 100

    11,842.82

    31.63

    581.30

    RTS

    963.55

    12.20

    -150.58

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1023

    -0.0036

    -0.0722

    USD/GBP

    1.3214

    -0.0016

    -0.0259

    JPY/USD

    159.71

    -0.2000

    3.2600

    RUB/USD

    82.3758

    -0.5024

    3.6258

    TRY/USD

    50.3598

    -0.0071

    7.4036

    CNY/USD

    6.6727

    0.0027

    -0.3163
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.11.2026)
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    44 filmi

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