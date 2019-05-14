Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.05.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.05.2

14 May, 2019 09:19

https://report.az/storage/news/5fde8753df94c44f42a6a176bc678928/a885bf57-7d0d-4854-aeb0-8eb9e6bfc5ad_292.jpg Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.23 -0.39 16.43 WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.04 -0.62 15.63 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,301.80 14.40 20.50 Indices Dow-Jones 25,324.99 -617.38 1,997.53 S&P 500 2,811.87 -69.53 305.02 Nasdaq 7,647.02 -269.92 1,011.74 Nikkei 21,191.28 -153.64 1,176.51 Dax 11,876.65 -183.18 1,317.69 FTSE 100 7,163.68 -39.61 435.55 CAC 40 INDEX 5,262.57 -64.86 531.88 Shanghai Composite 2,903.71 -35.50 409.81 Bist 100 86,282.54 -2 250.86 -4,987.94 RTS 1,207.57 -6.22 138.85 Currency USD/EUR 1.1232 -0.0001 -0.0234 USD/GBP 1.2958 -0.0040 0.0204 JPY/USD 109.3000 -0.6500 -0.3900 RUB/USD 65.4229 0.1981 -3.9285 TRY/USD 6.0586 0.0759 0.7692 CNY/USD 6.8784 0.0523 -0.0001