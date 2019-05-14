 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.05.2019)

Products Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 70.23 -0.39 16.43
WTI (dollar/barrel) 61.04 -0.62 15.63
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,301.80 14.40 20.50
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,324.99 -617.38 1,997.53
S&P 500 2,811.87 -69.53 305.02
Nasdaq 7,647.02 -269.92 1,011.74
Nikkei 21,191.28 -153.64 1,176.51
Dax 11,876.65 -183.18 1,317.69
FTSE 100 7,163.68 -39.61 435.55
CAC 40 INDEX 5,262.57 -64.86 531.88
Shanghai Composite 2,903.71 -35.50 409.81
Bist 100 86,282.54 -2 250.86 -4,987.94
RTS 1,207.57 -6.22 138.85
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1232 -0.0001 -0.0234
USD/GBP 1.2958 -0.0040 0.0204
JPY/USD 109.3000 -0.6500 -0.3900
RUB/USD 65.4229 0.1981 -3.9285
TRY/USD 6.0586 0.0759 0.7692
CNY/USD 6.8784 0.0523 -0.0001
