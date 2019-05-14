|Products
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|70.23
|-0.39
|16.43
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|61.04
|-0.62
|15.63
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,301.80
|14.40
|20.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,324.99
|-617.38
|1,997.53
|S&P 500
|2,811.87
|-69.53
|305.02
|Nasdaq
|7,647.02
|-269.92
|1,011.74
|Nikkei
|21,191.28
|-153.64
|1,176.51
|Dax
|11,876.65
|-183.18
|1,317.69
|FTSE 100
|7,163.68
|-39.61
|435.55
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,262.57
|-64.86
|531.88
|Shanghai Composite
|2,903.71
|-35.50
|409.81
|Bist 100
|86,282.54
|-2 250.86
|-4,987.94
|RTS
|1,207.57
|-6.22
|138.85
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1232
|-0.0001
|-0.0234
|USD/GBP
|1.2958
|-0.0040
|0.0204
|JPY/USD
|109.3000
|-0.6500
|-0.3900
|RUB/USD
|65.4229
|0.1981
|-3.9285
|TRY/USD
|6.0586
|0.0759
|0.7692
|CNY/USD
|6.8784
|0.0523
|-0.0001
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.05.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.05.2
https://report.az/storage/news/5fde8753df94c44f42a6a176bc678928/a885bf57-7d0d-4854-aeb0-8eb9e6bfc5ad_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Key indicators of world commodity. stock and currency markets (25.05.2019) 25 May, 2019 / 09:30
- ADB on impact of US-China trade conflict on dollar rate - EXCLUSIVE 24 May, 2019 / 13:09
- CBA currency exchange rates (24.05.2019) 24 May, 2019 / 09:39
- US to impose duties on countries that undervalue their currencies 24 May, 2019 / 09:38
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.05.2019) 24 May, 2019 / 09:23
- IBA owns 100% of its subsidiary in Georgia 23 May, 2019 / 17:33
- CBA notes in circulation amount to AZN 800M 23 May, 2019 / 15:51
- Moody’s downgrades outlook on troubled loans in Azerbaijan 23 May, 2019 / 12:58
- Moody’s forecasts enhancement in centralization in Azerbaijan’s banking sector 23 May, 2019 / 11:57
- CBA currency exchange rates (23.05.2019) 23 May, 2019 / 09:29
Economic DepartmentNews Author