Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2020)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent(dollar/barrel)64.24-0.92-4.09
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.07-1.52-3.70
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,539.30-14.8021.20
Indices
Dow-Jones28,907.0583.28261.79
S&P 5003,288.1322.7848.11
Nasdaq9,273.9395.07267.31
Nikkei23,996.23145.66321.16
Dax13,451.52-31.79114.41
FTSE 1007,617.6029.75-27.30
CAC 40 INDEX6,036.14-0.97-0.95
Shanghai Composite3,113.9621.6780.63
BIST 100120,249.061,585.376,565.46
RTS1,619.735.0470.33
Currency
USD/EUR1.11370.0016-0.0077
USD/GBP1.2996-0.0065-0.0117
JPY/USD110.07000.50000.9100
RUB/USD61.17230.1473-0.9652
TRY/USD5.8761-0.0047-0.0733
CNY/USD6.8747-0.0445-0.1050
