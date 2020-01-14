Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2020)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent(dollar/barrel)
|64.24
|-0.92
|-4.09
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.07
|-1.52
|-3.70
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,539.30
|-14.80
|21.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,907.05
|83.28
|261.79
|S&P 500
|3,288.13
|22.78
|48.11
|Nasdaq
|9,273.93
|95.07
|267.31
|Nikkei
|23,996.23
|145.66
|321.16
|Dax
|13,451.52
|-31.79
|114.41
|FTSE 100
|7,617.60
|29.75
|-27.30
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,036.14
|-0.97
|-0.95
|Shanghai Composite
|3,113.96
|21.67
|80.63
|BIST 100
|120,249.06
|1,585.37
|6,565.46
|RTS
|1,619.73
|5.04
|70.33
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1137
|0.0016
|-0.0077
|USD/GBP
|1.2996
|-0.0065
|-0.0117
|JPY/USD
|110.0700
|0.5000
|0.9100
|RUB/USD
|61.1723
|0.1473
|-0.9652
|TRY/USD
|5.8761
|-0.0047
|-0.0733
|CNY/USD
|6.8747
|-0.0445
|-0.1050
https://report.az/storage/news/f8b11d2e1c97d68638975dc3edd39a07/eb686040-fb0c-45b3-ad1d-c119e8b9a2c3_292.jpg
Kənan SadıqovNews Author