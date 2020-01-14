Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.01.

14 January, 2020 09:38

https://report.az/storage/news/f8b11d2e1c97d68638975dc3edd39a07/eb686040-fb0c-45b3-ad1d-c119e8b9a2c3_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent(dollar/barrel) 64.24 -0.92 -4.09 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.07 -1.52 -3.70 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,539.30 -14.80 21.20 Indices Dow-Jones 28,907.05 83.28 261.79 S&P 500 3,288.13 22.78 48.11 Nasdaq 9,273.93 95.07 267.31 Nikkei 23,996.23 145.66 321.16 Dax 13,451.52 -31.79 114.41 FTSE 100 7,617.60 29.75 -27.30 CAC 40 INDEX 6,036.14 -0.97 -0.95 Shanghai Composite 3,113.96 21.67 80.63 BIST 100 120,249.06 1,585.37 6,565.46 RTS 1,619.73 5.04 70.33 Currency USD/EUR 1.1137 0.0016 -0.0077 USD/GBP 1.2996 -0.0065 -0.0117 JPY/USD 110.0700 0.5000 0.9100 RUB/USD 61.1723 0.1473 -0.9652 TRY/USD 5.8761 -0.0047 -0.0733 CNY/USD 6.8747 -0.0445 -0.1050