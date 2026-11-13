Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2026)
Finance
- 13 November, 2026
- 09:03
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
95.72
|
- 0.10
|
34.87
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
88.38
|
- 0.36
|
30.96
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,914.70
|
29.40
|
- 426.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,297.09
|
- 189.40
|
4,233.80
|
S&P 500
|
7,592.40
|
- 26.98
|
746.90
|
Nasdaq
|
25,366.09
|
- 100.10
|
2,124.10
|
Nikkei
|
60,819.36
|
- 429.23
|
10,479.88
|
Dax
|
26,771.88
|
109.11
|
2,281.47
|
FTSE 100
|
10,863.09
|
27.62
|
931.71
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,361.36
|
28.49
|
211.86
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,655.83
|
- 24.81
|
- 313.01
|
Bist 100
|
11,811.19
|
144.77
|
549.67
|
RTS
|
951.35
|
0.60
|
- 162.78
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1059
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0686
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3230
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0243
|
JPY/USD
|
159.9100
|
0.0700
|
3.4600
|
RUB/USD
|
82.8782
|
0.3600
|
4.1282
|
TRY/USD
|
50.3669
|
0.0600
|
7.4107
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6700
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3190
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (13.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (13.11.2026)
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