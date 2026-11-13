Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    95.72

    - 0.10

    34.87

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    88.38

    - 0.36

    30.96

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,914.70

    29.40

    - 426.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,297.09

    - 189.40

    4,233.80

    S&P 500

    7,592.40

    - 26.98

    746.90

    Nasdaq

    25,366.09

    - 100.10

    2,124.10

    Nikkei

    60,819.36

    - 429.23

    10,479.88

    Dax

    26,771.88

    109.11

    2,281.47

    FTSE 100

    10,863.09

    27.62

    931.71

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,361.36

    28.49

    211.86

    Shanghai Composite

    3,655.83

    - 24.81

    - 313.01

    Bist 100

    11,811.19

    144.77

    549.67

    RTS

    951.35

    0.60

    - 162.78

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1059

    0.0000

    - 0.0686

    USD/GBP

    1.3230

    0.0000

    - 0.0243

    JPY/USD

    159.9100

    0.0700

    3.4600

    RUB/USD

    82.8782

    0.3600

    4.1282

    TRY/USD

    50.3669

    0.0600

    7.4107

    CNY/USD

    6.6700

    0.0000

    - 0.3190
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (13.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (13.11.2026)
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