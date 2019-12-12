Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.12.2019)

​ Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.12

12 December, 2019 09:10

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 63.98 0.05 10.18 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.87 -0.06 13.46 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,479.50 11.80 198.20 Indices Dow-Jones 27,911.30 29.58 4,583.84 S&P 500 3,141.63 9.11 634.78 Nasdaq 8,654.05 37.87 2,018.77 Nikkei 23,461.15 82.49 3,446.38 Dax 13,146.74 76.02 2,587.78 FTSE 100 7,216.25 2.49 488.12 CAC 40 INDEX 5,860.88 12.85 1,130.19 Shanghai Composite 2,920.43 -0.42 426.53 BIST 100 107,921.68 -89.77 16,651.20 RTS 1,463.15 8.92 394.43 Currency USD/EUR 1.1143 0.0053 -0.0324 USD/GBP 1.3222 0.0080 0.0468 JPY/USD 120.9700 12.2200 11.2800 RUB/USD 63.3282 -0.2709 -6.0232 TRY/USD 5.8020 -0.0049 0.5126 CNY/USD 7.0309 -0.0063 0.1524