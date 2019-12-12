Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.12.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|63.98
|0.05
|10.18
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.87
|-0.06
|13.46
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,479.50
|11.80
|198.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,911.30
|29.58
|4,583.84
|S&P 500
|3,141.63
|9.11
|634.78
|Nasdaq
|8,654.05
|37.87
|2,018.77
|Nikkei
|23,461.15
|82.49
|3,446.38
|Dax
|13,146.74
|76.02
|2,587.78
|FTSE 100
|7,216.25
|2.49
|488.12
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,860.88
|12.85
|1,130.19
|Shanghai Composite
|2,920.43
|-0.42
|426.53
|BIST 100
|107,921.68
|-89.77
|16,651.20
|RTS
|1,463.15
|8.92
|394.43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1143
|0.0053
|-0.0324
|USD/GBP
|1.3222
|0.0080
|0.0468
|JPY/USD
|120.9700
|12.2200
|11.2800
|RUB/USD
|63.3282
|-0.2709
|-6.0232
|TRY/USD
|5.8020
|-0.0049
|0.5126
|CNY/USD
|7.0309
|-0.0063
|0.1524
Kənan SadıqovNews Author