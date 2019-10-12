Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2019)

12 October, 2019 09:59

Current price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.51 1.41 6.71 WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.70 1.15 9.29 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,492.10 -8.80 210.80 Indices Dow-Jones 26,816.59 319.92 3,489.13 S&P 500 2,970.27 32.14 7.00 Nasdaq 8,057.04 106.26 1,421.76 Nikkei 21,798.87 246.89 1,784.10 Dax 12,511.65 347.45 1,952.69 FTSE 100 7,247.08 60.72 518.95 CAC 40 INDEX 5,665.48 96.43 934.79 Shanghai Composite 2,973.66 25.95 479.76 Bist 100 99,027.82 247.43 7,757.34 RTS 1,329.62 -1.29 260.90 Currency USD/EUR 1.1042 0.0037 -0.0462 USD/GBP 1.2668 0.0225 -0.0086 JPY/USD 108.2900 0.3100 -1.4000 RUB/USD 64.1925 -0.2605 -5.1589 TRY/USD 5.8833 0.0472 0.5939 CNY/USD 7.1009 -0.0154 0.2224