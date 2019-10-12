Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.51
|1.41
|6.71
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|54.70
|1.15
|9.29
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,492.10
|-8.80
|210.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,816.59
|319.92
|3,489.13
|S&P 500
|2,970.27
|32.14
|7.00
|Nasdaq
|8,057.04
|106.26
|1,421.76
|Nikkei
|21,798.87
|246.89
|1,784.10
|Dax
|12,511.65
|347.45
|1,952.69
|FTSE 100
|7,247.08
|60.72
|518.95
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,665.48
|96.43
|934.79
|Shanghai Composite
|2,973.66
|25.95
|479.76
|Bist 100
|99,027.82
|247.43
|7,757.34
|RTS
|1,329.62
|-1.29
|260.90
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1042
|0.0037
|-0.0462
|USD/GBP
|1.2668
|0.0225
|-0.0086
|JPY/USD
|108.2900
|0.3100
|-1.4000
|RUB/USD
|64.1925
|-0.2605
|-5.1589
|TRY/USD
|5.8833
|0.0472
|0.5939
|CNY/USD
|7.1009
|-0.0154
|0.2224
