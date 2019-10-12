 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)60.511.416.71
WTI (dollar/barrel)54.701.159.29
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,492.10-8.80210.80
Indices
Dow-Jones26,816.59319.923,489.13
S&P 5002,970.2732.147.00
Nasdaq8,057.04106.261,421.76
Nikkei21,798.87246.891,784.10
Dax12,511.65347.451,952.69
FTSE 1007,247.0860.72518.95
CAC 40 INDEX5,665.4896.43934.79
Shanghai Composite2,973.6625.95479.76
Bist 10099,027.82247.437,757.34
RTS1,329.62-1.29260.90
Currency
USD/EUR1.10420.0037-0.0462
USD/GBP1.26680.0225-0.0086
JPY/USD108.29000.3100-1.4000
RUB/USD64.1925-0.2605-5.1589
TRY/USD5.88330.04720.5939
CNY/USD7.1009-0.01540.2224
