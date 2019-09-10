Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.09.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.70
|1.16
|8.90
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|57.85
|1.33
|12.44
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,507.40
|- 8.10
|226.10
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,835.51
|38.05
|3,508.05
|S&P 500
|2,978.43
|- 0.28
|471.58
|Nasdaq
|8,087.44
|- 15.64
|1,452.16
|Nikkei
|21,318.42
|118.85
|1,303.65
|Dax
|12,226.10
|34.37
|1,667.14
|FTSE 100
|7,235.81
|- 46.53
|507.68
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,588.95
|- 15.04
|858.26
|Shanghai Composite
|3,024.74
|25.14
|530.84
|Bist 100
|100,604.99
|1,617.52
|9,334.51
|RTS
|1,340.14
|- 0.38
|271.42
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1051
|0.0022
|- 0.0438
|USD/GBP
|1.2364
|0.0081
|- 0.0390
|JPY/USD
|107.2400
|0.3200
|- 2.4500
|RUB/USD
|65.5162
|- 0.2601
|- 3.8352
|TRY/USD
|5.7492
|0.0374
|0.4598
|CNY/USD
|7.1219
|0.0055
|0.2434
