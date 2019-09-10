Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.09.2019)

10 September, 2019

10 September, 2019 09:24

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.70 1.16 8.90 WTI (dollar/barrel) 57.85 1.33 12.44 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,507.40 - 8.10 226.10 Indices Dow-Jones 26,835.51 38.05 3,508.05 S&P 500 2,978.43 - 0.28 471.58 Nasdaq 8,087.44 - 15.64 1,452.16 Nikkei 21,318.42 118.85 1,303.65 Dax 12,226.10 34.37 1,667.14 FTSE 100 7,235.81 - 46.53 507.68 CAC 40 INDEX 5,588.95 - 15.04 858.26 Shanghai Composite 3,024.74 25.14 530.84 Bist 100 100,604.99 1,617.52 9,334.51 RTS 1,340.14 - 0.38 271.42 Currency USD/EUR 1.1051 0.0022 - 0.0438 USD/GBP 1.2364 0.0081 - 0.0390 JPY/USD 107.2400 0.3200 - 2.4500 RUB/USD 65.5162 - 0.2601 - 3.8352 TRY/USD 5.7492 0.0374 0.4598 CNY/USD 7.1219 0.0055 0.2434