Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.09.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)62.701.168.90
WTI (dollar/barrel)57.851.3312.44
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,507.40- 8.10226.10
Indices
Dow-Jones26,835.5138.053,508.05
S&P 5002,978.43- 0.28471.58
Nasdaq8,087.44- 15.641,452.16
Nikkei21,318.42118.851,303.65
Dax12,226.1034.371,667.14
FTSE 1007,235.81- 46.53507.68
CAC 40 INDEX5,588.95- 15.04858.26
Shanghai Composite3,024.7425.14530.84
Bist 100100,604.991,617.529,334.51
RTS1,340.14- 0.38271.42
Currency
USD/EUR1.10510.0022- 0.0438
USD/GBP1.23640.0081- 0.0390
JPY/USD107.24000.3200- 2.4500
RUB/USD65.5162- 0.2601- 3.8352
TRY/USD5.74920.03740.4598
CNY/USD7.12190.00550.2434
