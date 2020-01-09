Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.01.2020)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.88
|-3.30
|-2.45
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60.10
|-3.39
|-1.67
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,559.90
|-32.60
|41.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,745.09
|161.41
|99.83
|S&P 500
|3,253.05
|15.87
|13.03
|Nasdaq
|9,129.24
|60.66
|122.62
|Nikkei
|23,669.04
|379.72
|-6.03
|Dax
|13,320.18
|93.35
|-16.93
|FTSE 100
|7,574.93
|1.08
|-69.97
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,031.00
|18.65
|-6.09
|Shanghai Composite
|3,081.36
|-5.77
|48.03
|BIST 100
|112,876.06
|276.14
|-807.54
|RTS
|1,589.08
|20.73
|39.68
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1114
|-0.0034
|-0.0084
|USD/GBP
|1.3106
|-0.0019
|-0.0007
|JPY/USD
|109.2000
|0.8600
|0.0400
|RUB/USD
|61.2120
|-0.8800
|-0.9255
|TRY/USD
|5.9183
|-0.0486
|-0.0311
|CNY/USD
|6.9291
|-0.0158
|-0.0506
