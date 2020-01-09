Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.01.2020)

9 January, 2020 09:14

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.88 -3.30 -2.45 WTI (dollar/barrel) 60.10 -3.39 -1.67 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,559.90 -32.60 41.80 Indices Dow-Jones 28,745.09 161.41 99.83 S&P 500 3,253.05 15.87 13.03 Nasdaq 9,129.24 60.66 122.62 Nikkei 23,669.04 379.72 -6.03 Dax 13,320.18 93.35 -16.93 FTSE 100 7,574.93 1.08 -69.97 CAC 40 INDEX 6,031.00 18.65 -6.09 Shanghai Composite 3,081.36 -5.77 48.03 BIST 100 112,876.06 276.14 -807.54 RTS 1,589.08 20.73 39.68 Currency USD/EUR 1.1114 -0.0034 -0.0084 USD/GBP 1.3106 -0.0019 -0.0007 JPY/USD 109.2000 0.8600 0.0400 RUB/USD 61.2120 -0.8800 -0.9255 TRY/USD 5.9183 -0.0486 -0.0311 CNY/USD 6.9291 -0.0158 -0.0506