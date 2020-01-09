 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.01.2020)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)65.88-3.30-2.45
WTI (dollar/barrel)60.10-3.39-1.67
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,559.90-32.6041.80
Indices
Dow-Jones28,745.09161.4199.83
S&P 5003,253.0515.8713.03
Nasdaq9,129.2460.66122.62
Nikkei23,669.04379.72-6.03
Dax13,320.1893.35-16.93
FTSE 1007,574.931.08-69.97
CAC 40 INDEX6,031.0018.65-6.09
Shanghai Composite3,081.36-5.7748.03
BIST 100112,876.06276.14-807.54
RTS1,589.0820.7339.68
Currency
USD/EUR1.1114-0.0034-0.0084
USD/GBP1.3106-0.0019-0.0007
JPY/USD109.20000.86000.0400
RUB/USD61.2120-0.8800-0.9255
TRY/USD5.9183-0.0486-0.0311
CNY/USD6.9291-0.0158-0.0506
