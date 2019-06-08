Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62,25
|0,58
|8,45
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53,15
|0,56
|7,74
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 346,10
|3,40
|64,80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 983,94
|263,28
|2 656,48
|S&P 500
|2 873,34
|29,85
|366,49
|Nasdaq
|7 742,10
|126,55
|1 106,82
|Nikkei
|20 884,71
|110,67
|869,94
|Dax
|12 045,38
|92,24
|1 486,42
|FTSE 100
|7 331,94
|72,09
|603,81
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 364,05
|85,63
|633,36
|Shanghai Composite
|2 827,80
|0,00
|333,90
|Bist 100
|93 809,09
|3 463,46
|2 538,61
|RTS
|1 325,95
|6,10
|257,23
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1334
|0,0058
|-0,0191
|USD/GBP
|1,2737
|0,0043
|-0,0017
|JPY/USD
|108,1900
|-0,2100
|-1,5000
|RUB/USD
|64,8535
|-0,2384
|-4,4979
|TRY/USD
|5,7956
|0,0163
|0,5062
|CNY/USD
|6,9098
|0,0002
|0,0313
https://report.az/storage/news/352216e9762ea3dc03c673ee77bdc9e5/e491da22-bac9-4088-85d7-2248296908d3_292.jpg
