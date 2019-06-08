Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2019)

8 June, 2019 10:07

Compared to the previous day's close

Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62,25 0,58 8,45 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53,15 0,56 7,74 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 346,10 3,40 64,80 Indices Dow-Jones 25 983,94 263,28 2 656,48 S&P 500 2 873,34 29,85 366,49 Nasdaq 7 742,10 126,55 1 106,82 Nikkei 20 884,71 110,67 869,94 Dax 12 045,38 92,24 1 486,42 FTSE 100 7 331,94 72,09 603,81 CAC 40 INDEX 5 364,05 85,63 633,36 Shanghai Composite 2 827,80 0,00 333,90 Bist 100 93 809,09 3 463,46 2 538,61 RTS 1 325,95 6,10 257,23 Currency USD/EUR 1,1334 0,0058 -0,0191 USD/GBP 1,2737 0,0043 -0,0017 JPY/USD 108,1900 -0,2100 -1,5000 RUB/USD 64,8535 -0,2384 -4,4979 TRY/USD 5,7956 0,0163 0,5062 CNY/USD 6,9098 0,0002 0,0313