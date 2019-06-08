 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2019)

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2019)
 Last price
Compared to the previous day's close
Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity   
Brent (dollar/barrel)62,250,588,45
WTI (dollar/barrel)53,150,567,74
Gold (dollar/ounce)1 346,103,4064,80
Indices   
Dow-Jones25 983,94263,282 656,48
S&P 5002 873,3429,85366,49
Nasdaq7 742,10126,551 106,82
Nikkei20 884,71110,67869,94
Dax12 045,3892,241 486,42
FTSE 1007 331,9472,09603,81
CAC 40 INDEX5 364,0585,63633,36
Shanghai Composite2 827,800,00333,90
Bist 10093 809,093 463,462 538,61
RTS1 325,956,10257,23
Currency   
USD/EUR1,13340,0058-0,0191
USD/GBP1,27370,0043-0,0017
JPY/USD108,1900-0,2100-1,5000
RUB/USD64,8535-0,2384-4,4979
TRY/USD5,79560,01630,5062
CNY/USD6,90980,00020,0313
