Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.10.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.33
|-2.61
|5.53
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|54.25
|-1.75
|8.84
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,482.1
|-16.4
|200.8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,573.04
|-247.21
|3245.58
|S&P 500
|2,940.25
|-21.54
|433.4
|Nasdaq
|7,908.68
|-30.95
|1273.4
|Nikkei
|21,767.25
|3.39
|1,752.48
|Dax
|12,263.83
|-117.11
|1,704.87
|FTSE 100
|7,360.32
|-65.89
|632.19
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,597.63
|-42.95
|866.94
|Shanghai Composite
|2,905.19
|-15.27
|411.29
|Bist 100
|103,876.56
|-1,275.64
|12,606.08
|RTS
|1,329.37
|-18.35
|260.65
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0933
|-0.0002
|-0.0534
|USD/GBP
|1.2283
|-0.0008
|-0.0471
|JPY/USD
|107.84
|-0.08
|-109.77
|RUB/USD
|65.2374
|0.5999
|-4.114
|TRY/USD
|5.7169
|0.0499
|0.4275
|CNY/USD
|7.1483
|0.0246
|0.2698
