Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.10.2019)

2 October, 2019 10:15

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.33 -2.61 5.53 WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.25 -1.75 8.84 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,482.1 -16.4 200.8 Indices Dow-Jones 26,573.04 -247.21 3245.58 S&P 500 2,940.25 -21.54 433.4 Nasdaq 7,908.68 -30.95 1273.4 Nikkei 21,767.25 3.39 1,752.48 Dax 12,263.83 -117.11 1,704.87 FTSE 100 7,360.32 -65.89 632.19 CAC 40 INDEX 5,597.63 -42.95 866.94 Shanghai Composite 2,905.19 -15.27 411.29 Bist 100 103,876.56 -1,275.64 12,606.08 RTS 1,329.37 -18.35 260.65 Currency USD/EUR 1.0933 -0.0002 -0.0534 USD/GBP 1.2283 -0.0008 -0.0471 JPY/USD 107.84 -0.08 -109.77 RUB/USD 65.2374 0.5999 -4.114 TRY/USD 5.7169 0.0499 0.4275 CNY/USD 7.1483 0.0246 0.2698