Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.10.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day’s closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.33-2.615.53
WTI (dollar/barrel)54.25-1.758.84
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,482.1-16.4200.8
Indices
Dow-Jones26,573.04-247.213245.58
S&P 5002,940.25-21.54433.4
Nasdaq7,908.68-30.951273.4
Nikkei21,767.253.391,752.48
Dax12,263.83-117.111,704.87
FTSE 1007,360.32-65.89632.19
CAC 40 INDEX5,597.63-42.95866.94
Shanghai Composite2,905.19-15.27411.29
Bist 100103,876.56-1,275.6412,606.08
RTS1,329.37-18.35260.65
Currency
USD/EUR1.0933-0.0002-0.0534
USD/GBP1.2283-0.0008-0.0471
JPY/USD107.84-0.08-109.77
RUB/USD65.23740.5999-4.114
TRY/USD5.71690.04990.4275
CNY/USD7.14830.02460.2698
