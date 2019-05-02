Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2019)

2 May, 2019 09:18

https://report.az/storage/news/973c3a8a3b740eec66b2ee4ab9eac24b/c44a7eb6-ffc3-43d9-af1a-934c78ef8ecd_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 72.18 -0.62 18.38 WTI (dollar/barrel) 63.60 -0.31 18.19 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,277.80 -7.90 -3.50 Indices Dow-Jones 26,430.14 -162.77 3,102.68 S&P 500 2,923.73 -22.10 416.88 Nasdaq 8,049.64 -45.75 1,414.36 Nikkei 22,258.73 0.00 2,243.96 Dax 12,344.08 0.00 1,785.12 FTSE 100 7,385.26 -32.96 657.13 CAC 40 INDEX 5,586.41 0.00 855.72 Shanghai Composite 3,078.34 0.00 584.44 Bist 100 95,415.57 0.00 4 145.09 RTS 1,248.39 0.00 179.67 Currency USD/EUR 1.1196 -0.0019 -0.0252 USD/GBP 1.3076 0.0044 0.0322 JPY/USD 111.1600 -0.2600 1.4700 RUB/USD 64.8468 0.2273 -4.5046 TRY/USD 5.9475 -0.0186 0.6581 CNY/USD 6.7343 -0.0005 -0.1442