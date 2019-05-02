 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.
Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)72.18-0.6218.38
WTI (dollar/barrel)63.60-0.3118.19
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,277.80-7.90-3.50
Indices
Dow-Jones26,430.14-162.773,102.68
S&P 5002,923.73-22.10416.88
Nasdaq8,049.64-45.751,414.36
Nikkei22,258.730.002,243.96
Dax12,344.080.001,785.12
FTSE 1007,385.26-32.96657.13
CAC 40 INDEX5,586.410.00855.72
Shanghai Composite3,078.340.00584.44
Bist 10095,415.570.004 145.09
RTS1,248.390.00179.67
Currency
USD/EUR1.1196-0.0019-0.0252
USD/GBP1.30760.00440.0322
JPY/USD111.1600-0.26001.4700
RUB/USD64.84680.2273-4.5046
TRY/USD5.9475-0.01860.6581
CNY/USD6.7343-0.0005-0.1442
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi