|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|72.18
|-0.62
|18.38
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|63.60
|-0.31
|18.19
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,277.80
|-7.90
|-3.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,430.14
|-162.77
|3,102.68
|S&P 500
|2,923.73
|-22.10
|416.88
|Nasdaq
|8,049.64
|-45.75
|1,414.36
|Nikkei
|22,258.73
|0.00
|2,243.96
|Dax
|12,344.08
|0.00
|1,785.12
|FTSE 100
|7,385.26
|-32.96
|657.13
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,586.41
|0.00
|855.72
|Shanghai Composite
|3,078.34
|0.00
|584.44
|Bist 100
|95,415.57
|0.00
|4 145.09
|RTS
|1,248.39
|0.00
|179.67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1196
|-0.0019
|-0.0252
|USD/GBP
|1.3076
|0.0044
|0.0322
|JPY/USD
|111.1600
|-0.2600
|1.4700
|RUB/USD
|64.8468
|0.2273
|-4.5046
|TRY/USD
|5.9475
|-0.0186
|0.6581
|CNY/USD
|6.7343
|-0.0005
|-0.1442
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.05.2019)
