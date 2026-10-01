Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.10.2026)
Finance
- 01 October, 2026
- 09:03
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
96.97
|
- 6.16
|
36.12
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
89.21
|
- 0.34
|
31.79
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,205.80
|
- 7.40
|
- 135.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,906.05
|
- 443.87
|
2,842.76
|
S&P 500
|
7,651.54
|
- 19.30
|
806.04
|
Nasdaq
|
26,861.06
|
63.52
|
3,619.07
|
Nikkei
|
68,677.44
|
1,816.94
|
18,337.96
|
Dax
|
25,199.19
|
- 200.02
|
708.78
|
FTSE 100
|
10,606.00
|
- 30.71
|
674.62
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,964.51
|
- 71.36
|
- 184.99
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,832.66
|
- 8.17
|
- 136.18
|
Bist 100
|
11,947.18
|
- 343.40
|
685.66
|
RTS
|
854.58
|
11.30
|
- 259.55
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1321
|
- 0.0010
|
- 0.0424
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3252
|
0.0026
|
- 0.0221
|
JPY/USD
|
158.2200
|
1.1400
|
1.7700
|
RUB/USD
|
83.4778
|
- 0.4273
|
4.7278
|
TRY/USD
|
49.0353
|
0.0217
|
6.0791
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7064
|
0.0018
|
- 0.2826
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (01.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (01.10.2026)
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