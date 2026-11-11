Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 09:51
    Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2026)

    Latest price

    Change from previous day's close

    Change since beginning of year

    Commodities

    Brent crude oil (USD/barrel)

    92.55

    1.08

    31.70

    WTI crude oil (USD/barrel)

    86.76

    1.02

    29.34

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,050.20

    -76.00

    -290.90

    Indices

    Dow Jones

    52,231.89

    -157.86

    4,168.60

    S&P 500

    7,520.93

    -29.01

    675.43

    Nasdaq

    25,065.88

    -187.26

    1,823.89

    Nikkei

    61,237.12

    2,461.62

    10,897.64

    DAX

    26,347.45

    80.26

    1,857.04

    FTSE 100

    10,751.59

    -31.28

    820.21

    CAC 40 Index

    8,278.59

    45.29

    129.09

    Shanghai Composite

    3,666.15

    305.36

    -302.69

    BIST 100

    11,661.86

    -50.81

    400.34

    RTS

    933.29

    -7.00

    -180.84

    Currencies

    USD/EUR

    1.1165

    -0.0063

    -0.0580

    USD/GBP

    1.3348

    -0.0102

    -0.0125

    JPY/USD

    158.7600

    0.8000

    2.3100

    RUB/USD

    83.2423

    0.5579

    4.4923

    TRY/USD

    50.2322

    0.0015

    7.2760

    CNY/USD

    6.6750

    0.0046

    -0.3140
    Key indicators Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (11.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (11.11.2026)
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