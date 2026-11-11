Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2026)
Finance
- 11 November, 2026
- 09:51
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
|
Latest price
|
Change from previous day's close
|
Change since beginning of year
|
Commodities
|
Brent crude oil (USD/barrel)
|
92.55
|
1.08
|
31.70
|
WTI crude oil (USD/barrel)
|
86.76
|
1.02
|
29.34
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,050.20
|
-76.00
|
-290.90
|
Indices
|
Dow Jones
|
52,231.89
|
-157.86
|
4,168.60
|
S&P 500
|
7,520.93
|
-29.01
|
675.43
|
Nasdaq
|
25,065.88
|
-187.26
|
1,823.89
|
Nikkei
|
61,237.12
|
2,461.62
|
10,897.64
|
DAX
|
26,347.45
|
80.26
|
1,857.04
|
FTSE 100
|
10,751.59
|
-31.28
|
820.21
|
CAC 40 Index
|
8,278.59
|
45.29
|
129.09
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,666.15
|
305.36
|
-302.69
|
BIST 100
|
11,661.86
|
-50.81
|
400.34
|
RTS
|
933.29
|
-7.00
|
-180.84
|
Currencies
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1165
|
-0.0063
|
-0.0580
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3348
|
-0.0102
|
-0.0125
|
JPY/USD
|
158.7600
|
0.8000
|
2.3100
|
RUB/USD
|
83.2423
|
0.5579
|
4.4923
|
TRY/USD
|
50.2322
|
0.0015
|
7.2760
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6750
|
0.0046
|
-0.3140
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (11.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (11.11.2026)
Latest News
10:31
Florian Misch: Structural reforms can offset up to 20% of losses from external shocksEconomy
10:28
IMF: Middle Corridor, private sector to help Caucasus, Central Asian economies withstand external shocksEconomy
10:22
IMF: Caucasus, Central Asian countries lag behind in export diversificationEconomy
10:16
Karmen Naidoo: Fuel subsidies, central bank independence mitigate inflationary shocks in Caucasus, Central AsiaFinance
10:12
IMF highlightes role of monetary policy, exchange rates in curbing inflation in regionFinance
10:08
PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028Other countries
10:02
Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrelEnergy
09:49
Roberto Cardarelli: External stimuli for Central Asian economies proven more resilient than expectedFinance
09:43
IMF urges countries in Middle East, Central Asia to tighten monetary policy amid inflationary risksFinance